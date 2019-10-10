Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Andrew Dotie, 29, of Shreveport, La. was was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, remaining on the premise and failure to identify.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft, more than $100 and less than $750, was reported on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Wingwood Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury against a family member was reported Tuesday in the 1700 block of Alexander Street.
Assault was reported Tuesday in the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Road.
Failure to identify to was reported Tuesday in the 1200 block of Melanie Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jimmie Ray Creswell, 55 of Harleton, was arrested Tuesday for driving while intoxicated third or more.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A theft was reported Monday in Marshall. A 16 ft. trailer was stolen.
Theft of service was reported in Tuesday in Marshall when an electric meter was bypassed.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred Tuesday in Marshall when a vehicle was taken without consent.
A theft of a firearm was reported Wednesday in Marshall when a gun was stolen by a household guest.