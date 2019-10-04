Arrests by the Marshall Police Department
Shelly Gonzalez, 44, of Jefferson was arrested on Wednesday for theft of items over $750 but under $2,500 at the Hobby Lobby located at 1300 E. Pinecrest in Marshall.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The assault of a family or house hold member which impeded breath or circulation was reported Wednesday on Paula Street in Marshall.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Michael Gerald Clevenger, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault of a date or family member or house hold resident.
Cassidy Jewel Fuqua, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance amounting to under 1 gram.
Krystal Denese Nix, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving with an invalid license, and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor Nicole Sanders, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Craig Saterbo, was arrested for driving with an invalid license, failing to give half of the roadway, and evading arrest.
Jonathan Recasner Shannon, was arrested for the second time for driving while intoxicated.
Benjamin Eldon Addison, was arrested for public intoxication.
Christopher Dwayne Hicks, was arrested for hindering secured creditors.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported on Redman Rd. of a Samsung phone stolen from inside of a residence.
A burglary was reported on Simmons Rd in Diana of copper wiring stolen from a home that was broken into.
An assault was reported on Highway 154 where family violence was reported.