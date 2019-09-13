Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Kenesha Elizabeth Singleton, 31, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of credit card abuse on Wednesday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Theft (all other) $100 to $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday.
  • Cruelty to animals, 400 block of Middle Street, Wednesday.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Jimmy Daniel Catron, 28, of Longview, was arrested on the charge of assault of a family/household member with previous conviction on Wednesday.
  • Claude Stephen Escude, 42, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charge of public intoxication on Wednesday.
  • Fonzel Jerome Marsh Jr., 31, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of display of a fictitious license plate on Wednesday.
  • Sierra Lee Throckmorton, 19, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of burglary of a building on Wednesday.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Assault-family violence, Longview, Tuesday: Woman assaulted by household member.
  • Identity theft, Hallsville, Wednesday: Account information used to make transactions without consent.
  • Assault-family violence, Marshall, Wednesday: Family member assaulted.
  • Burglary of a habitation, Hallsville, Wednesday: Residence entered without consent, gun and television taken.
  • Runaway juvenile, Marshall, Wednesday: Teen left home without consent.