Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kenesha Elizabeth Singleton, 31, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of credit card abuse on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Theft (all other) $100 to $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday.
- Cruelty to animals, 400 block of Middle Street, Wednesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jimmy Daniel Catron, 28, of Longview, was arrested on the charge of assault of a family/household member with previous conviction on Wednesday.
- Claude Stephen Escude, 42, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charge of public intoxication on Wednesday.
- Fonzel Jerome Marsh Jr., 31, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of display of a fictitious license plate on Wednesday.
- Sierra Lee Throckmorton, 19, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of burglary of a building on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Assault-family violence, Longview, Tuesday: Woman assaulted by household member.
- Identity theft, Hallsville, Wednesday: Account information used to make transactions without consent.
- Assault-family violence, Marshall, Wednesday: Family member assaulted.
- Burglary of a habitation, Hallsville, Wednesday: Residence entered without consent, gun and television taken.
- Runaway juvenile, Marshall, Wednesday: Teen left home without consent.