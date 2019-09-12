Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jared Randall Smith, 37, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal mischief — B on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, 2600 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday.
- Missing person, 100 block of Rainey Street, Monday.
- Missing person located, 100 block of Rainey Street, Tuesday.
- Dog bite, 900 block of East Austin Street, Tuesday.
- Criminal mischief $100 to $750, 800 block of Slone Drive, Tuesday.
- Burglary (residence-forcible) 2800 block of Victory Drive, Wednesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Michael Wayne Brady, 52, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested on the charges of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter on Monday.
- Shenequa Renee Jenkins, 24, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of failure to identify as a fugitive — intent to give false information on Monday.
- Marvin Jones, 39, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $100 to $750 on Monday.
- Corey Lee Johnson, 26, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $100 to $750 on Monday.
- Kerry Deshun Taylor, 37, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 1-4 grams and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Trespassing, Marshall, Aug. 30: Subject caught on camera on property.
- Assault-family violence, Longview, Monday: Female assaulted by partner.
- Theft, Karnack, Aug. 30: Hay stolen.