Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Winfred Earl Taylor, 23, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of failure to control speed on Wednesday.
- Kimberly Gayle Morris, 34, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass on Wednesday.
- Camilo De La Rosa Salvador, 47, of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested on the charge of public intoxication on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Forgery (counterfeit money), 1600 block of West Grand Avenue, Wednesday.
- Criminal trespass, 2600 block of East End Boulevard South, Wednesday.
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday.
- Theft $2,500 to $30,000, 500 block of Duncan Drive, Wednesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Colton Wayne Chilcoat, 18, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass on Wednesday.
- Bobbie Starks Johnson, 72, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.
- Walter Clide McConnell, 73, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $100,000 to $200,000 on Wednesday.
- Billy Ray Miles Jr., 38, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal nonsupport and assault causes bodily injury-family violence on Wednesday.
- Benjamin Eldon Addison, 44, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested on the charges of speeding-85 in a 70, expired motor vehicle inspection certificate and failure to appear-traffic on Wednesday.
- Jerryme Dvonte Cole, 23, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Wednesday.