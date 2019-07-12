Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault (all other and simple), 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Wednesday.
  • Theft of U.S. mail, 100 block of Alamo Boulevard, Thursday.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Layla Elaine Allen, 30, of Carthage, was arrested on the charge of federal prisoner/U.S. Marshal’s Service on Wednesday.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Theft, Marshall, Sunday: Air compressor stolen.
  • Burglary of a habitation, Marshall, Thursday: Nail guns, power tools and saws stolen.
  • Assault, Karnack, Wednesday: Man reported being assaulted by neighbor.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Fire Department:

  • 14 emergency medical calls
  • 4 fire alarms
  • 3 engine assists