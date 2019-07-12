Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Assault (all other and simple), 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Wednesday.
- Theft of U.S. mail, 100 block of Alamo Boulevard, Thursday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Layla Elaine Allen, 30, of Carthage, was arrested on the charge of federal prisoner/U.S. Marshal’s Service on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft, Marshall, Sunday: Air compressor stolen.
- Burglary of a habitation, Marshall, Thursday: Nail guns, power tools and saws stolen.
- Assault, Karnack, Wednesday: Man reported being assaulted by neighbor.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Fire Department:
- 14 emergency medical calls
- 4 fire alarms
- 3 engine assists