Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
James Lewis Knox, 34, Hynson Street, was arrested Tuesday on charges of remaining on premises — Class C.
Roderick James Bowman, 24, Georgetown Road, was arrested Tuesday on charges associated with three Harrison County warrants.
Joshua Michael Rollins, 28, Deveroe Road, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 200 grams, less than 400 grams.
Renae Pauline Pack, 26, Deveroe Road, was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft under $100 and soliciting.
Clifton Ray Brown, 39, N. Franklin Street, was arrested on charges associated with two Gregg County warrants.
Harding Ronnel Smith, 37, homeless, was arrested on public intoxication.
Raven Mia Falson, 28, N. East End, was arrested on charges of Class C. theft.
Brandon Lamar Alexander, 30, Wiley Avenue, was arrested on charges of continuous violence against the family.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
No incidents were reported by the Marshall Police Department.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Nicolas Winn Guyer was arrested Tuesday on charges of Driving While Intoxicated.
Lisa Marie Kobuszewski was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft of property more than $2,500 less than $30,000 out of Brevard County.
Mary Ann Robinson was arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Daquailon Duwayne Parker for driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A criminal trespass was reported on Monday in Waskom when someone was reported to be living in a cabin without permission.