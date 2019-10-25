Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Street.
An assault family/house member impede breath circulation was reported Wednesday in the 1000 block of Johnson Street.
A false report to a police officer was reported Wednesday in the 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Sterling Nicole Shepherd, 19, South Street, was arrested Thursday for false report to a police officer.
Brandon Lamar Alexander was arrested Wednesday on charges for continuous violence against the family.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Patrick Brendan Abernathy was arrested Wednesday on charges of Public Intoxication.
Gordon Charles Haynes was arrested Wednesday on two counts of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Steven Blake Lampkin was arrested Wednesday on a charge of assault causes bodily injury.
Elayne Paige Warden was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault causes bodily injury and aggravated assault for date/family/house with weapon.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An assault family violence was reported in Longview when a female was assaulted by her boyfriend.