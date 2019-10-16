Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jennifer Cheryl Hickerson, 45, was arrested on charges associated with a Harrison County warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft under $100.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft under $100 was reported in the 1700 block of N. East End Blvd. on Monday.
An assault/family violence /house member impeding breath/circulation was reported in the 5000 block of S. East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Joshua Vincent Birge was arrested Monday for assault/family violence/ household member with previous conviction.
Gaspar Estrada Gomez was arrested Monday for failure to display wrong license plate, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of parole/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Meagan Alathia Hudson was arrested on a Marion county warrant for driving with license invalid on a previous conviction.
Shane Edward Dispennett for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Freddie Lynn Messer for assault Class C by contact.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An assault was reported in Longview on Thursday, Oct. 10 when a man was assaulted by his neighbor.