Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Ashley Michelle Webb, 29, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of public intoxication on Monday.
- Colton Ray Strnad, 20, of Marshall, was arrested on warrants for the charges of speeding and no valid driver’s license on Monday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Assault family violence (non aggravated), 1100 block of Melanie Street, Monday.
- Theft (all other) $750 to $2,500, 2500 block of Pemberton Street, Monday.
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Steven Omega Haggerty, 49, of Karnack, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Monday.
- Jessica Deshae Medford, 33, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of assault causes bodily injury (Gregg County), failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding and no valid inspection Monday.
- Kristi Carole Moore, 46, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of material witness on Monday.
- Larry Darnell Smith, 58, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charges of contempt of court-disobedience of court order, terroristic threat causes pecuniary loss of more than $1,500, obstruction or retaliation and evading arrest detention causing serious bodily injury Monday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of a vehicle, Old Town Road, Monday: Subject was going through vehicles at residence.
- Theft, Farm-to-Market Road 450, Monday: Trailer, welding machine, mig welder, fuel tank, fuel bottles and welding leads reported stolen.
- Terroristic threat, 200 block of West Houston, Monday: Subject threatened an attorney at the courthouse.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Fire Department
- 14 emergency medical calls
- 1 fire alarm
- 3 engine assist
- 1 public service
- 1 motor vehicle accident