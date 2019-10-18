Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
■ A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2000 block of Loop 390 W. Wednesday.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ LaKeisha Niacole Mackey, 38, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday for forgery of a financial instrument.
■ Kenneth Edward Rollison, 41, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday for no valid driver’s licenses, unrestrained child less than 8 years old and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces,
■ Jarmarcus Maurice Williams, 32, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and a Harrison County warrant.
■ Samantha Gail McCown, 26, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on failure to ID/false information, Harrison County warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
■ Kenneth Wayne Hicks, 31, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less the 400 grams.
■ Reagan Michelle Harrist, 28, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday for charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, open container law and no liability insurance.
■ Claudia Davis Marshall, 68, of Marshall, was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
■ Calvin Ray Smith was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary of a vehicle.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ A burglary was reported Tuesday on FM 1998 when subjects broke in and stole musical instruments and equipment.
■ An unlawful possession of a firearm/evading was reported Wednesday on Hwy. 59 S. where a parolee was in possession of a handgun.
■ Evading arrest was reported on Hwy. 59 on Wednesday when a subject jumped out of a vehicle and ran. He had no DL and had warrants from Marion County.
■ Criminal mischief was reported on Mercer Lane Wednesday when a subject ran over a telephone pole.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ Ralph Dewayne Allen was arrested Wednesday for a false drug test falsification device.
■ Garren Jacolbi Jerican was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
■ Briana MeKoy Parkins was arrested Wednesday for the burglary of a building.
■ Lakeisha Renea Willams was arrested Wednesday for credit card or debit card abuse.