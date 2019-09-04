Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Christian James Biggs, 19, of Marshall, was arrested on a probation warrant on Friday.
- Justin Cole Mooney, 32, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of retaliation and assault-family violence continuous against family on Friday.
- Antwoine Demond Russell, 35, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct and assault on Saturday.
- Trey R. Green, 25, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of assault-family violence and speeding (MPD warrant) on Saturday.
- James Larry Renfro, 49, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of no liability insurance and no valid driver’s license on Monday.
- Christian Taylor Neal, 18, of Marshall, was arrested for driving without a driver’s license on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Assault-family/household member impeding breath/circulation, 200 block of Lee Street, Friday.
- Theft (all other) $100 to $750, 1000 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday.
- Assault (all other and simple), 400 block of West Burleson Street, Friday.
- Traffic incident/violation, 500 block of South Alamo Boulevard, Saturday.
- Assault causes bodily injury, 1400 block of University Avenue, Saturday.
- Criminal mischief-class B less than $750, 2300 block of Hynson Springs Road, Saturday.
- Assault (all other and simple) 500 block of East Houston Street, Sunday.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (parts/accessories), 2000 block of Olive Street, Sunday.
- Credit card abuse, 300 block of Park Place Drive, Sunday.
- Theft (all other) $750 to $2,500, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue, Monday.
- Credit card abuse, 100 block of Oakley Drive, Monday.
- Driving under the influence, 1500 block of Garden Oaks Drive, Tuesday.
- Criminal mischief-class B less than $750, 500 block of Alex Street, Tuesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jessica Danielle Brimhall, 27, of Harleton, was arrested on the charges of resisting arrest search or transport, public intoxication and assault by contact on Monday.
- William Tye Dozier, 33, of Longview, was arrested on the charge of assault of a family/household member-impeding breath/circulation on Friday.
- Austin Gregory Elliott, 27, of Longview, was arrested on the charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying items less than 5 on Sunday.
- Jeffrey Charles Fulbright, 62, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated BAC greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Howard Chance Hearold, 35, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building on Sunday.
- Jermaine Jamal Ju’wo Jackson, 21, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle on Friday.
- Carisa Gayle Nye, 45, of Stonewall, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of evading arrest/detention on Friday.
- Anthony Lamont Williams, 41, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 1-4 grams, on Friday.
- Jada Armani-Nicole Williams, 20, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of interfering with public duties on Friday.
- Marco Antonio Burgos, 23, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity on Friday.
- Christopher Charles Craver, 24, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of criminal mischief $750 to $2,500 and driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- Terence Dmitri Helton Jr., 30, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm indiv(s) on Friday.
- Billy Glen Long, 53, of Atlanta, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram (Cass County) on Saturday.
- Roger Steven Miller, 42, of Jefferson, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated-2nd on Friday.
- David Buryl Spruiell, 40, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Monday.
- Keenan Jamal Talley, 26, of Karnack, was arrested on the charge of evading arrest/detention on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Criminal mischief, Hallsville, Monday: Tires damaged on trailer.
- Suspicious person, Longview, Monday: Ex boyfriend breaking into vehicle and home.
- Criminal mischief, Longview, Monday: Vulgar language spray-painted on house.
- Abandoned vehicle, Marshall, Sunday: Vehicle in middle of road with person with medical issues inside.
- Miscellaneous incident, Longview, Sunday: Repossession of vehicle.
- Criminal Trespass, Karnack, Sunday: Trespassing on private property.
- Theft, Harleton, Saturday: Social media online (Facebook) job ad theft through bank account info.
- Burglary, FM 1793 in Marshall, Saturday: Tools stolen from storage building.
- Criminal trespass, Old Town Road in Elysian Fields, Sunday: Named person walked on to property and tried to enter home.
- Theft, Cooks Road in Marshall, Saturday: Unknown person took medication from home.
- Theft, Leigh Lane in Marshall, Saturday: Generator stolen off trailer.