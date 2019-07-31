Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jesus E. Melendez Valle, 22, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces on Tuesday.
- Gabriel Garcia, 17, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces on Monday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Theft (all other) $100 to $750, 4200 block of Victory Drive, Monday.
- Theft of property $100 to $750, 2600 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, Lions Park, Tuesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Devonte Xavier Benjamin, 21, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Monday.
- Antwoine Lamont Spruille, 35, of Longview, was arrested on the charge of debit card or credit card abuse on Monday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft, Waskom, Friday: Ramps stolen from trailer.
- Theft, Marshall, Monday: Batteries stolen from well site.
- Assault, Hallsville, Tuesday: Woman assaulted by family member.