Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Markee Denard Eubanks, 37, of Palatka, Florida, was arrested on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Wednesday.
  • Adron Ocharles Turner, 36, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of assault on Wednesday.
  • Antwoine Bernard Dixon, 26, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of accident involving injury/death on Wednesday.
  • Christopher James Meserole, 22, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of public intoxication on Thursday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Burglary of a motor vehicle (parts/accessories), 600 block of North Wellington Street, Wednesday.
  • Assault (all other and simple), 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Wednesday.
  • Criminal mischief-class B less than $750, 700 block of South Washington Avenue, Wednesday.
  • Robbery, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Wednesday.
  • Aggravated assault-firearm, 400 block of East Merritt Street, Wednesday.
  • Recover stolen vehicle, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Thursday.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Andres Martinez-Juarez, 31, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 400 grams or more on Wednesday.
  • Dillan Anthony Norman, 34, of Henderson, was arrested on the charge of burglary of a vehicle on Wednesday.
  • Wesley Lane Dowden, 37, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 3 less than 28 grams on Wednesday.