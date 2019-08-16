Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Markee Denard Eubanks, 37, of Palatka, Florida, was arrested on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Wednesday.
- Adron Ocharles Turner, 36, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of assault on Wednesday.
- Antwoine Bernard Dixon, 26, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of accident involving injury/death on Wednesday.
- Christopher James Meserole, 22, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of public intoxication on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (parts/accessories), 600 block of North Wellington Street, Wednesday.
- Assault (all other and simple), 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Wednesday.
- Criminal mischief-class B less than $750, 700 block of South Washington Avenue, Wednesday.
- Robbery, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Wednesday.
- Aggravated assault-firearm, 400 block of East Merritt Street, Wednesday.
- Recover stolen vehicle, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Thursday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Andres Martinez-Juarez, 31, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 400 grams or more on Wednesday.
- Dillan Anthony Norman, 34, of Henderson, was arrested on the charge of burglary of a vehicle on Wednesday.
- Wesley Lane Dowden, 37, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 3 less than 28 grams on Wednesday.