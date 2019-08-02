Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Derontay Ramoine Brown, 25, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
- Anita Maria Williams, 55, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of assault-Class A on Wednesday.
- Jeremiah Jeshun Fisher, 30, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of driving while license invalid, expired vehicle registration and a bond forfeiture warrant out of Panola County on Wednesday.
- Cody Allen Hendricks, 30, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of failure to identify-false information and an Upshur County warrant for burglary of a building on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday.
- Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, 1800 block of Victory Drive, Thursday.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (non-accessory), 500 block of East Interstate 20, Thursday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Karen Lynette Jones, 55, of Waskon, was arrested on the charge of assault causes bodily injury-family violence on Wednesday.
- Javier Pedro Benitez, 42, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of public intoxication on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Theft of property, Hallsville, Wednesday: Cellular digital camera reported stolen.