Early voting and Election Day sites for the July 14 Democratic Party Primary Runoff Election were recently approved by the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
“These are consolidated voting locations,” said County Judge Chad Sims. “During early voting, as usual, we’ll have the main elections office open. We’ll also open up the Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and Scottsville Community Center, so anyone can vote at any of those locations all during early voting.”
Early voting kicks off June 29 and ends July 10. Early voting hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-July 2 and July 6 – July 9. It will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 10.
No voting will take place at the main office on Election Day. Polls will be open, however, at Marshall Convention Center and the other aforementioned branches — Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and Scottsville Community Center.
Since Harrison County is still precinct specific, come Election Day, residents must vote in their assigned consolidated precinct, Elections Administrator Donald Robinette explained. Judge Sims echoed his sentiments.
“It won’t be open voting (on Election Day),” Sims stressed during the commissioners court meeting. “You have to live in that consolidated precinct to get to go to those consolidated locations.”
Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Precincts No. 1, 2, 3,4,8,9,10,11,14,18,21,22 and 26 will vote at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd.; Precincts 20 and 6 will vote at Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Avenue; Precincts 15, 16, 23 and 24 at Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Precincts 12, 13, 19 and 25 at Gold Hall Community Center, 101 Elm St.; and Precincts 17, 5 and 7 at Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St.
Robinette noted that some neighboring counties have already implemented a countywide Vote Center system, which allows them to vote at any polling place on Election Day; but those counties already had the electronic equipment that’s required to conduct such elections, he said.
“Until we can get enough electronic equipment to even apply to become a Vote Center county, then we will remain in the precinct specific type of county, which means, come Election Day, a voter must vote in their home precinct, if they have not already early voted or voted by mail,” the elections administrator explained.
On the Democratic Party Primary Runoff ballot, State Sen. Royce West, of Dallas, and former Air Force helicopter pilot Mary “MJ” Hegar are vying for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate seat. The winner will face Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda are vying for the office of railroad commissioner.