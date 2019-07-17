The Polly Cargill Foundation and the Christus Good Shepherd Foundation of Marshall teamed up again this year to award a record number of scholarships to future nurses in East Texas on Tuesday at East Texas Baptist University’s new School of Nursing.
Six college students and future nurses, including a Marshall husband and wife, each received $2,000 scholarships on Tuesday from the Polly Cargill and Christus foundations.
“This is our first year giving more than four scholarships,” brothers and Polly Cargill Foundation founders Jerry and Jack Cargill said on Tuesday. “We hope to give even more next year.”
Jack and Jerry are the sons of Polly Cargill, a former GSMC Marshall patient whose family wanted to give back to the hospital and area nurses following her death.
Throughout the past 16 years of awarding scholarships to East Texas nursing students, more than 60 students have benefited from the foundation.
“Our mother thought of you as angels,” Jerry said on Tuesday to the students. “When you have more than one angel, it’s called a host of angels. We’ve had a host of almost 60 angels come through the Cargill Foundation.”
The six recipients on Tuesday included: Justin Hartley from ETBU, Megan Harvey from the University of Texas at Arlington, Kathryn Holly from Kilgore College, Colby Simmons from ETBU, Stacie Simmons from ETBU and Nicolette Smith from the University of Texas at Tyler.
Applicants are selected based on their academics, volunteerism and community involvement.
Applications for the scholarship go out in March and those nursing students who are interested can contact their college dean or GSMC.
Before receiving their scholarships, the students and their friends and family members heard from one of the top representatives in their field — Marshall native Adam Blair Golden.
Golden is currently serving in a nursing leadership role at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas. Golden is not only a 2005 Polly Cargill Scholarship recipient, he is also a 2002 Marshall High School graduate and a 2006 graduate of ETBU. He later went on to earn his Masters from Texas Women’s University and has worked in ICUs, surgical units and surgical trauma ICUs.
Golden received a D Magazine “Excellence in Nursing” award this year and was named one of the Dallas/Fort Worth area’s “Great 100 Nurses.”
“Be flexible, be vulnerable, be open, it’s not about us,” Golden told the group of future nurses on Tuesday. “Get to know those people (at your work) that you’re spending more time with than your own family because they will become your family. Love yourself and be compassionate to yourself.”
Golden said the Cargill scholarship helped him get where he is now in his career.
“It was a small acorn that helped me grow into a tree, and allowed me to plant more acorns that grew into more trees,” Golden said.