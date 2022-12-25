HALLSVILLE — Mail delivery to Hallsville residents in the Caney Creek Subdivision, which is Hallsville’s Route 1, has been halted for 30 days due to poorly maintained roads, residents were informed earlier this month.
The letter requests that the roads be repaired in order to resume service.
“The roads have been reported as being poorly maintained and present a hazard,” the letter to residents from the Hallsville postmaster states. “Due to the unmaintained roads and the hazards this presents to our employees, this letter is being sent to inform you that mail services is being temporarily suspended pending the repair of the roads or the relocation of the mail boxes to the nearest well maintained road.”
According to the post office, mail was set to be held at the local post office for 30 days, from the time of the letter, to allow the residents time to address the road conditions or to relocate their box.
The 18 residential roads affected include Bond, Mocking Bird, Highland, Pineway Trail, Pineway Road, Whispering Pine, Harvest Hollow, Dogwood, Hickory, Ashwood, Pecan, Private Road 4322, PR 4310, PR 4325, PR 4343, PR 4323, and PR 4326. All are part of the Hallsville Heights area.
The post office identified the nearest maintained road as Franklin, which runs just off of Texas 449. The postmaster advised that alternatively, residents in the subdivision could install a centralized box unit for the community on the nearest well maintained road, at the expense of the residents.
In the meantime, mail may be picked up from the post office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 208 E. Main St. in Hallsville. The post master also gave residents in the unincorporated subdivision a choice to elect to rent a P.O. box at the local post office and forward their mail there in the meantime.
Work that needs to be done in order to resume delivery include general repair of roads, and the addition of road name/number signs and traffic control signs at entrances and exits of roads, the postmaster cited.
The postmaster informed that it’s a matter of safety for postal service employees.
“The United States Postal Service requires that roads traveled by its delivery personnel shall be kept in passable condition for motor vehicles, under ordinary weather conditions,” the letter to residents state. “Poorly maintained roads sometimes make it necessary for the postal service to rearrange a route’s line of travel to avoid hazards.
“Local authorities and/or residents involved in keeping roads in proper repair should act promptly so that changes in delivery service do not become necessary,” the letter states.
Local postmasters are beginning to heavily enforce the postal code regarding hazardous conditions more often as residents in the Sugarcreek addition in Scottsville received a similar notice back in May. During that time, the postmaster of both Scottsville and Marshall post offices warned Sugarcreek residents that they were curtailing service until road conditions were corrected. The postmaster advised at the time that conditions presented a hazard to postal carriers that serviced the Scottsville Sugarcreek route and to their vehicles.
The situation was particularly stressful for the Sugarcreek residents in Scottsville, at the time, because they pay taxes to Harrison County, but fall under the City of Scottsville, which doesn’t have a road and bridge department and no tax base to upkeep the roads on their own.
In the case of Hallsville’s unincorporated subdivision, the roads are not maintained by the county nor the city, but by a private developer. News Messenger calls to the developer, Texas Land Finance Co., were not returned as of press time.