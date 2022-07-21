On Sunday, former Marshall ISD fourth-grader Laylah McGlothin would have been celebrating her 10th birthday. While she’s no longer here to enjoy her party, her friends and family will celebrate it for her in her memory.
McGlothin, a former Sam Houston Elementary School student, died on May 2 at just 9 years old. She was loved by many in the community for her beautiful heart and energetic personality.
Friends, family and Marshall ISD staff who knew and loved McGlothin will gather to honor her memory and celebrate what would be her tenth birthday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the elementary school, located at 2905 E. Travis St. in Marshall.
Cake and punch will be served to those who wish to come and celebrate her life and memory, and a balloon release of purple and white balloons, McGlothin’s favorite colors, will immediately follow the event.
“The McGlothin family would like to express sincere gratitude and love to those who have sent heartfelt expressions of comfort and support during this time of sadness. Laylah will be greatly missed and her beautiful, energetic spirit will forever be in our hearts,” the fund’s organizer Stephanie Dick wrote on the site.
Laylah’s classmates also joined together immediately following her death to make a memorial of her name out of stones on the grounds of the school.