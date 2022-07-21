laylah

Laylah McGlothin

On Sunday, former Marshall ISD fourth-grader Laylah McGlothin would have been celebrating her 10th birthday. While she’s no longer here to enjoy her party, her friends and family will celebrate it for her in her memory.

McGlothin, a former Sam Houston Elementary School student, died on May 2 at just 9 years old. She was loved by many in the community for her beautiful heart and energetic personality.

