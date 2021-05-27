William “Buddy” Power, longtime general manager of Leigh Water Supply, has been tapped to chair a newly-formed committee, consisting of water supply company operators that will give input on funding needs to help improve water systems throughout the county.
“We anticipate receiving some federal dollars, and one of the main areas that we’re able to spend those dollars is supporting our water systems,” County Judge Chad Sims advised.
“I think that Mr. Power will serve as an excellent committee chairman to gather those water supply operators to discuss their needs and to bring some recommendations to us since that’s their expertise; and we will consider those,” said Sims.
The committee chairman will submit recommendations as supported by a majority of members by July 15 to the county judge’s office.
“If we do in fact get those funds from the American Rescue Plan, we’d be in a good position to fund those so that we could continue to support and build out the infrastructure of our water system from (throughout the) county,” said Sims.
Power said he’s looking forward to chairing the committee.
“We need to work on meters as a priority, in my opinion,” said Power.
According to Congress.gov, The American Rescue Plan Act, also referred to as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan, is a bill that provides additional relief to address the continued impact of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals and businesses.
In other appointments Tuesday, the court approved the request of County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black to appoint Floyd Duncan as bailiff for the County Court-at-Law and County court in place of Martin Latham.
“This is a bailiff that the County Court–at-Law and this court, the County Court, share,” explained Judge Sims. “We previously appointed Mr. Latham to fill in as necessary. Mr. Latham is taking a position across the street at the federal courthouse and Judge Black has requested that we appoint Mr. Duncan to fill that vacancy.” The appointment will be effective June 1.