This week, the city of Marshall Fire Department received three pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) containing 40,000 surgical masks and 30,720 N-95 masks from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX).
Marshall Fire Department personnel immediately began to distribute cases of PPE to Harrison County volunteer fire departments, emergency services districts (ESD’s), and law enforcement agencies. Each organization received 2,000 surgical masks and 960 N-95 masks.
Agencies that have or will receive PPE include every ESD in Harrison County, Marshall Fire Department, Hallsville Fire Department, Waskom Fire Department, and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Law Enforcement agencies to receive PPE include the Texas Department of Public Safety, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the City of Marshall Police Department, the Hallsville Police Department, and the Waskom Police Department.
The purpose of the PPE distribution, according to the TDEM directive, “is to ensure that local first responder agencies have sufficient PPE on hand for the coming months” and “to make sure that volunteer fire departments and entities across the State have sufficient supplies.”
The Marshall Fire Department was tasked with “serving as the regional hub to supply smaller agencies” in Harrison County.
Working together with organizations like TDEM, TEEX, and local public safety services, the Marshall Fire Department is committed to keeping local first responders and citizens as safe as possible.
The Marshall Fire Department is thankful for the State emergency management’s proactive response agencies.