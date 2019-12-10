The autopsy in the fatal death of Demetrius “Mechie” Williams is not officially complete, but officials said they can reveal that the 31-year-old died of one gunshot wound.
“We do not have the full autopsy,” said Lt. Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
“We know that there was one wound and we know that there was only one wound,” he said.
Webb said that information has been released by the Texas Rangers, who is investigating the case.
“There’s one wound and that’s it,” he reiterated.
“There’s not 17; there’s not 34,” said Webb, shutting down any alleged accounts as told by reported witnesses to Williams’ family.
According to officials at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, HCSO’s SWAT team went to Williams’ home at 604 S. Allen St., around 11:09 a.m., to execute a narcotics search warrant to search the home for drugs.
Webb said Williams was the subject of their investigation. Officials said things took a turn when Williams allegedly attempted to flee the scene and hit a deputy in the process.
The Texas Municipal Police Association released more information about the incident, on Saturday, disclosing that officers were attempting to bring Williams into custody when he reportedly attempted to flee in his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
“While driving in reverse, Williams struck another vehicle, and then began driving forward towards several deputies,” Kevin Lawrence, Executive Director of the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA), said. “One deputy was struck by Williams’ vehicle during this chain of events.”
He explained that under Texas state law, a vehicle driven in this manner may constitute a “deadly weapon” if its use or intended use is capable of causing death or serious bodily injury.
Lawrence said any loss of life is tragic; and as the state’s largest police association, TMPA understands the impact such events have on officers, citizens, and their communities.
The family of Williams believes he was shot unlawfully and is seeking justice. They have retained civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, to represent them. Merritt announced the hiring on his Twitter page Monday.
The attorney is renowned for his representation of the family of Botham Jean, who was killed by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was sentenced to 10 years in October for fatally shooting her unarmed neighbor in his apartment. The case garnered national attention.
Lawrence with the state police association said the Texas Rangers is investigating last week’s officer-involved shooting in Marshall, and asks for cooperation in the meantime.
“Investigations take time, but they do produce answers. TMPA asks that community leaders and citizens allow this crucial process to unfold and wait for its findings,” the police association president said.