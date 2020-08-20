A controversial pro-choice billboard in Marshall on Highway 59 was destroyed Tuesday night.
The billboard, located on Hwy. 59 near Golden Chick, was first spotted in Marshall on Friday, Aug. 14 and began to attract attention in the community. Identical billboards are also located in Waskom, Carthage and Rusk. Overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday the billboard’s copy was ripped in half as an act of vandalism, according to Marshall Police Department PIO Lt. Len Ames who stated they took in a walk in complaint about the crime but currently have no suspects.
The billboard owned by Lamar Advertising Company stated in black and white print that “Abortion is a Blessing. ‘My decision to have an abortion was guided by my faith and my love for my family. Lilithfund.org/blessing,” and states that it is paid for by the Lilith Fund.
Upon searching, the billboard campaign leads searchers to a homepage that features faith-centered abortion access resources and advocacy groups such as Faith Aloud, Just Texas, Catholics For Choice, Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice and Interfaith Voices for Reproductive Justice.
According to the website, the Lilith Fund provides financial assistance and emotional support while building community spaces for people who need abortions in Texas.
“Earlier today, two Lamar billboard locations in Texas displaying messages related to abortion were vandalized. We are working with local authorities to identify those responsible. Lamar Advertising supports the First Amendment rights of advertisers and those who want to use our medium to convey political, editorial, public service and other noncommercial messages. Per policy, we do not accept or reject copy based on our agreement or disagreement with the views expressed. We will continue to protect these rights and will not tolerate destruction of Lamar property,” Lamar Communications Director Allie McAlpin said in an email response to the News Messenger.
A peaceful protest named “A voice for the voiceless” in regard to the billboard had been scheduled through Facebook for 6 p.m Saturday. Regardless of the billboard being in place or not, the group still plans to meet and pray.