The City of Hallsville has begun the process of rebuilding Cider Lane from U.S. 80 to Cal Young Road now that construction on a multi-use path has been finished.
The heavily-traveled road leads to the high school but is currently in poor condition and may cause damage to motorists’ vehicles.
Bids will officially be opened between the end of February and the beginning of March.
“It’s needed for the citizens that live there in the area,” Mayor Jesse Casey said of the rebuilding of the road, noting there’s a lot of traffic and the school is right there. “People from the north who don’t want to come through town go around, down 450 to 80, to avoid downtown traffic.”
The road has been patched from time to time over the years, but with the completion of the new multi-use pathway, the time has come to rebuild the entire road, Casey said.
“We didn’t want to rebuild the road and then they put all those heavy trucks on there to build the pathway,” said Casey. “Then it would have just torn our road back up. So we’ve been waiting for the pathway to be completed, and now we can do the road.”
Repairing Cider Lane is part of the city’s growth strategy. Since Casey was first elected mayor in 2017, the city council has been systematically completing road projects on high-traffic roads. Because of the limited funds available in a smaller city, the road construction process takes longer than expected.
Before Casey’s election, Hallsville would have borrowed a lot of money for projects like this.
“Previously, they were borrowing money each year, and so we got as many grants as we could, trying to get ahead of that,” explained Casey. “So we haven’t had to borrow any money in five years now.”
The city intends to open bids and name the contractor by the end of March. To prevent significant traffic problems, it is planned to finish the road work prior to the start of the 2023–24 school year.
“We’re going to go all the way down and completely rebuild it from the base up,” said Casey.