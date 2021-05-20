Jamie Prock, a second-grade teacher at William B. Travis Elementary, and Jamie Booth, eighth-grade Mathematics teacher at Marshall Junior High School, have been selected as the 2021 Marshall ISD District Teachers of the Year.
The two were selected from a pool of educators who earlier this spring were named their respective Campus Teachers of the Year in MISD. Those teachers completed an application that was submitted to a committee of administrators in the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Department which ultimately selected the district Teachers of the Year.
Prock is in her second year of teaching in MISD and is the district’s Elementary School Teacher of the Year. She also serves as a Gifted and Talented teacher and Virtual teacher at WBT. Overall, however, she has 29 years of teaching experience and is very proud to represent MISD as the Elementary Teacher of the Year.
“It is humbling and a great honor to represent Texas teachers,” she wrote in her application. “In this unprecedented year we are all Texas Teachers of the Year. When we were faced with the impossible, we made it possible. We didn’t hesitate to get back in the classroom and build creative learning environments while adhering to safety precautions. What we accomplished this past year was far from typical. We adapted with smiles and knew we had to put our best face forward. Our students were depending on us.”
Booth has taught in MISD for seven years and, overall, has 25 years of experience as a classroom teacher. She has taught grades 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 while currently teaching Math at MJHS. She was chosen as the MISD Secondary School Teacher of the Year.
“I believe that teachers can and should be a positive influence on the students put in their charge,” she wrote. “School should be a positive experience for students. I believe that each student should have the opportunity to learn to the best of his or her ability.”
During a presentation at the May meeting of the MISD Board of Trustees this past Monday, Booth and Prock were awarded a plaque of recognition by the district along with a $500 classroom grant from the Marshall Education Foundation that can be used for their classes next year.
Booth and Prock will represent MISD in the Region 7 ESC Teacher of the Year selection process this summer. The Region Teacher of the Year will be announced later in the summer.