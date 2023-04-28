In celebration of the upcoming Soil and Water Stewardship Week, the Harrison County Commissioners Court declared a proclamation in honor of the observance.
“Healthy soil and clean water is a benefit to everyone,” County Judge Chad Sims said as he read the proclamation at Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting.
The proclamation declares the week of April 30 through May 7 as Soil and Water Stewardship Week in Harrison County. The week, observed since 1995, promotes natural resource conservation and is celebrated annually between the last Sunday in April and the first Sunday in May.
Members of the Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation Board noted before that the observance reminds the public of its individual responsibilities to care for natural resources.
According to the proclamation, effective conservation practices provide the soil, water, animals, plants and air that can ensure a rich standard of living. The public’s security also depends upon the robust management of natural resources, the proclamation states.
“Stewardship calls for each person to help conserve these precious resources,” Judge Sims said.
Board members expressed their appreciation to the county for its continued support.
“The Harrison County SWCD appreciates the ongoing support of the Harrison County Commissioner’s Court in promoting sound conservation practices in Harrison County,” the board stated on the group’s Facebook page.