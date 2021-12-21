The team at Profrac of Marshall took time this holiday season to give back to the girls of East Texas Open Door during the businesses annual holiday party.
Profrac employees invited 16 girls out to the party on Friday from the nonprofit organization East Texas Open Door, with each girl receiving a surprise Christmas present during her visit.
“They don’t know why they’re here,” said Profrac HR Generalist Joni Goodwin.
This is the first year the business has worked with East Texas Open Door, though Goodwin said that the business try’s to partner with a different non-profit each year.
“We want to make an impact in our community,” Profrac District Manager Brian Davis said. “This is our home, and we want to make a difference where we live.”
East Texas Open Door is a local nonprofit organization that was started in 1987, offering emergency housing and other services to girls 8 to 18 years old in Texas.
Goodwin said that for this year’s donation, the group wanted to work with teenage children, whom she said often get left out of holiday giving projects.
“Everything always seems to be geared towards younger children, and everyone always seems to forget about teens,” she said.
Each young woman received a Samsung tablet, as well as a number of socks, lotions and other “stocking stuffers” in their gifts this year.
All the funds for the gifts were provided by Profrac and purchased by employees.
“Our employees, they work so hard all year, and now it’s the companies turn to turn around and do something for someone else,” Goodwin said.
Along with Goodwin and Davis, Profrac dispatchers Debora Glezen and Macey Madewell had a large part on organizing the special event this year.
The group held the annual Christmas party at Clarion Pointe Hotel’s event center.