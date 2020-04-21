Staff Reports
A program established by the News Messenger’s parent company to help local businesses reach their customers as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic had granted more than $85,000 by the end of last week.
“Funds are still available, but they’re going fast,” said Justin Wilcox, chief revenue officer for News Messenger parent company M. Roberts Media. “The governor’s ‘retail to go’ plan offers opportunities this week for local firms to get back to business, and we’re ready to help.”
M. Roberts launched its $1 million Community Marketing Fund two weeks ago to help local businesses get through the pandemic.
It does that by subsidizing marketing efforts with matching advertising dollars.
“We’re fortunate to be able to help local businesses and organizations tell their stories through our products,” said Stephen N. McHaney, president of M. Roberts Media and publisher of the News-Journal.
Wilcox emphasized that the fund does not provide a cash grant. “This is a dollar-for-dollar matching program to help local businesses and organizations reach their customers and stay strong through the pandemic,” he said. “I encourage anyone with questions to visit the website.”
“This marketing program provides badly needed assistance now that businesses have the opportunity to reopen,” said Jerry Pye, publisher of The Marshall News Messenger. Businesses operating in Marshall and area markets can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 at mrobertsmedia.com/communitygrant/ . Applicants will receive a response to their application within two to three business days, Wilcox said.
The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus, regardless whether they are current advertisers.
Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in the News Messenger and on marshallnewsmessenger.com between April 1 and June 30.
The program comes as area leaders have been calling on residents to support local businesses to keep them afloat during the pandemic. McHaney said the grants aim to do that as a means of keeping the community strong.
“As a family owned business for three generations, we have learned that the only way to pull through the hard times is to stand with our partners and customers,” he said. “We are proud to offer this assistance to the local businesses that form the backbone of the communities where we publish.”
For more information, contact Wilcox by calling (903) 596-6299 or by email to jwilcox@tylerpaper.com.
In addition to the News Messenger, M. Roberts Media owns and operates the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Victoria Advocate, Panola Watchman and Kilgore News-Herald. It also owns M. Roberts Digital, a full-service marketing agency serving East Texas and Victoria; TCM Printing, commercial printing and distribution services; an events production and marketing business; and other products serving South and East Texas.