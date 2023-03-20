When it comes to aiding children with developmental delays and disabilities, Community Healthcore has the resources they need through the state’s Early Childhood Intervention or ECI program.
“Early Childhood Intervention is also known as ECI, and it’s a statewide program within the Texas Health and Human Services Commission,” explained Amber Wright, assistant director of the early childhood intervention program for this region.
“It’s for family with children, birth until 36 months, so when the child turns 3, they age out of our program. And we help with developmental delays, disabilities or certain medical diagnosis that may impact their development,” said Wright.
The ECI program dates back to the 1980s, following several legislative hearings on the need to provide aid to children with developmental disabilities.
“In general, in the late 1970s, is when there was first talk about children with disabilities and they stood on the steps of the Texas Legislature; and for months, they basically told their stories and then finally brought all those stories to Austin,” shared Wright. “In 1979, the Texas Legislative session had a small group of partners, and that’s where they obtained information about the statewide needs for services. And then they discussed for weeks. Then, in 1981, it looks like after holding statewide hearings the interim study committee recommended the legislature to start officially an ECI program statewide.”
Community Healthcore’s regional office, based in Longview, services 13 counties, including Harrison, Panola, Marion and Gregg.
“Anyone who has a concern about a child’s development can make a referral to ECI, and we have a referral number that they can call,” Wright said, noting the referral number is (903) 757-8194.
Referrals can be made by anyone, including a parent, grandparent, daycare provider, pediatrician or healthcare worker.
“It doesn’t have to be made by a professional. Anyone can make a referral. We just ask that that individual, the caretaker, that they know,” explained Wright.
Wright noted how successful the ECI program has been with early intervention specialists working at the forefront helping children with delays, disabilities or certain medical diagnoses that may impact development.
“The frontline workers, which are called early intervention specialists, they’re the ones that are really making a change and being those story changers for those families, and seeing developmental milestones being met and seeing kids walk for the first time and talk for the first time,” said Wright. “And so, those front line workers, they are the ones that are really the glue to everything. We’re very different than the medical model; we’re a coaching model, and so we coach families in the child’s most natural learning environment. We want that parent to be the one that is having that first walk or saying those first words. And we’re there to support them. But our goal is that we are coaching those families to meet those developmental needs so that that family can walk away from our visit knowing: Hey, this is what I can do this week the throughout day and during the week. And when we have our next visit we follow up with that parent, and so it’s what that parent learned.”
All of the program’s early intervention specialists boast a bachelor’s degree in either child and family development or disciplinary studies. Other professionals are also on the team, providing additional support.
“Sometimes as an early intervention specialist we need more support, so we have speech therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists and then we have some other specialized discipline that work with us,” said Wright.
Community Healthcore makes the program easily available to clients by offering a hybrid model, allowing them to either participate via tele-video or face-to-face.
“We do go to the daycare to see kiddos. We can go to the laundry mat; we can go to Chick-fil-A, the park — really it’s just wherever that family needs that most support,” said Wright.
Support could be as simple as helping a parent be able to enjoy a peaceful meal with their child.
“Maybe mom really just wants to go out to dinner with their child and with their family but every time they go out to dinner, the child is just very overwhelmed and cries and screams,” explained Wright. “And so we’ll start visits where we’re able to meet that family’s need and coach them and give them strategy, so our first visit may be at McDonald’s, but it may be during non-busy hours so that we can kind of see and observe and coach what we’re noticing and then we get that feedback from the family, and then we kind of move on to our next plan. And eventually, the whole goal is that that child will be able to sit and enjoy a meal with the family during an outing.”
The program accepts various forms of insurance as well as Medicaid and CHIP.
“We do have a family cost share agreement, so if the child qualifies for services, we do a testing to see if that child is eligible for services,” said Wright. “They have to have a 25 percent delay in one or more areas to qualify. If they qualify for services, then we do what’s call a family cost sharing. We try to take as many deductions as we can out from that family because we want to be able to offer these services at a cost that they’re able to afford.”
“We use a calculator to kind of look at the whole family and the expenses and lots of questions we ask so we can get that cost share low. If that child does have Medicaid and they’re current on their Medicaid, then the services are free,” she added.
In addition to the EIC program, Community Healthcore also provides services to help children successfully transition as they age out of the program.
“We also help with transition services, and so when the child turns 27 months, we start looking at what those services are going to look like when they age out of our program,” said Wright. “And so we help the family either look into school services with the ISD or we look at other community based programs or we look at Community Healthcore under our children’s division to see if there’s any programs that that family may want to connect to. And so it’s not something that we just, at (age) 3, we say: ‘Bye, see you later.’ We really want to set them up and make sure that they have those resources available. And we still have families that will reach out to us after their child turns 3 and share pictures and give an update and tell us all about what the kid is doing now in school, and the progress that they’ve made. So that’s one thing that we do often.”
If families aren’t sure of whether their child could benefit from the Early Childhood Intervention program, Community Healthcore offers an assessment to see if they qualify.
“We do an ages and stages questionnaire, so if we feel like some families are kind of on the fence about does my child need services or will my child… we do offer an ages and stages questionnaire,” said Wright. “Once a referral is made to us, we can offer that to the family and then we can move forward if we need to do a full assessment. That’s where we test the whole child, five areas of development and kind of see if they qualify with a 25 percent delay.”
Wright said early detection is the key to help children with developmental delays or disabilities thrive.
“Early (detection) is best,” said Wright. “A child’s brain is going to reach 90 percent of their weight by the age of 3. The first few years of life, those neural connections are being formed; and so early is so important. And we want to help and really just give that family as much support as we can. They’re the drivers of their child and we really enjoy our coaching approach and our coaching model.”
Wright has been a part of the program for 13 years, and it’s her passion.
“I will say that our early intervention specialists that are doing that frontline work, they’re the ones that are changing and really just being a story changer, and so I’m so grateful to just be alongside of them and work with them,” she said.
Recipients of the program are grateful as well. Miles of Smiles Daycare owner, Chanitra Sanders said she’s seen the program immensely benefit the development of toddlers who receive ECI services at her daycare. It’s been a godsend for parents, she’s observed.
“It’s a very good resource for children who have developmental delays,” said Sanders.