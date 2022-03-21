Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the Health edition of Progress.
Marshall Head Baseball Coach Derek Dunaway grew up in an educational family and is still in one to this day. Both his parents worked in education. His dad was a coach and his mom worked for San Jacinto College in Houston.
His dad tried to steer him away from the coaching profession.
“He told me, ‘Don’t be a coach,’ because it’s not an easy job,” Dunaway recalls. “He knew that, but I think eventually, he knew this is what I was going to do. That’s what he told me in college, ‘Don’t be a coach, you’re too smart. I hate bragging on myself but I graduated fourth in my class in high school and made a 1,300 on my SAT, and I have some intelligence from that part of it so I think he was trying to encourage me to go use that talent somewhere else — but by the time I was a junior, I think we both knew this was the direction to go. It’s really cool that he’s my dad and he’s also kind of my mentor, a guy that I can always turn to, especially early in my career if I had a coaching situation come up, that he was the guy I could turn to immediately and get some advice from.”
Sports have always played a large role for Dunaway, and his passion led him to from playing to coaching.
“Growing up, all I did was play sports,” he said. “I grew up in a football fieldhouse. I loved football and I still do to this day. I played it in high school and had an opportunity to go play college football and baseball, but ultimately, I felt like my best chance was to go play college baseball. Once you get to college, you really learn a lot more about the game, the little things in the game. I had a great college coach who was almost a second dad to me, so I kind of decided to go that route.”
Dunaway attended University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he pitched for the Crusaders.
“I was a left-handed pitcher,” he said. “I started there and I was fortunate that I came in at a time where they had lost a bunch of people, so I got to start for four years. I broke a lot of records, wins, strikeouts, innings pitched. I just had a really good career and a good time there.”
He had dreams of playing in the pros.
“I love to tell our athletes this story — yeah, that was my goal,” he explained. “I wanted to play in the big leagues, and I did everything I could. I worked as hard as I could and did everything I could, but I just wasn’t good enough to do it. I think that’s a good life lesson. Life’s not fair. You can work as hard as you want at something and you may not get what your goal is, but at the end of the day, I can say I did everything for my goal but I just couldn’t achieve the goal. I did everything I could but I think we throw that term around too much, ‘If you work hard enough, you’ll get what you want’; that’s not necessarily true.
“That’s probably what drew me into coaching baseball is that it really does mirror life,” he continued. “You control what you can control. You can’t control what the umpires do. You can do everything right at the plate, square up on a ball and hit a line drive right at someone. You did your job but on paper, you’re 0-for-1.”
Dunaway met his wife, Farrah, at UMHB. She coached cheer and taught English at Marshall High School and now coaches acrobatics and tumbling as well as cheer.
Dunaway finds coaching rewarding in many ways.
“You get a chance to be around the game,” He offered. “I’m 44 years old and I get to go out and be around a game that the kids play. I love being around the game. Probably the most rewarding part is seeing the kids succeed. That may not necessarily be wins. That may be a behind-the-scenes talk with a kid who’s struggling with something off the field and you’re able to give him some advice and it helps him to get through something that has nothing to do with baseball. Also, on the baseball side of it, getting to see a kid as a freshman who you’re like, ‘Man, I don’t know if we’re going to keep this guy in the program or not,’ and then seeing him work and progress, and by the time he’s a senior, he’s a big contributor on varsity because of the hard work he’s put in.
“I’ve been doing this for a while, so another big thing for me is when five or 10 years later, guys you’ve coached still call to check in on me to see how we’re doing and then seeing those guys go on to a profession or go on to college, have wives and families now, are great members of society, you feel like you had a little bit to do with that in steering them in the right direction. That’s very rewarding.”
Several moments from his coaching career stand out do Dunaway, including two separate games against Highland Park.
“One of the big moments in Marshall, I think it was 2017, Ty Kirkland hits a grand slam to take the lead versus Highland Park, but the absolute best moment I’ve ever coached or been part of was the walk off against Highland Park last year,” he said. “That’s probably the most special one because of the season we had gone through. I knew how hard the kids had worked. They just kept believing in what we were telling them. They kept believing in themselves. A guy who really hadn’t done much all year, gets the big hit for us, Henry Roth. It was a big moment for us, the town, the community, everybody. It was really cool.”