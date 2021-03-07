Two years ago, when Jake Griedl was name Marshall ISD athletic director and head football coach, he launched what he calls the “Legacy Campaign,” that included a brand new weight-room with state-of-the-art work equipment, a practice multi-sport practice facility with a roof and new turf on the softball and baseball fields.
“Within that, there were three phases,” Griedl explained. “The first phase was the weight room and everything that entailed in terms of performance training and things like that. The second phase was all the surfaces — a gym renovation, track surface, field surfaces and the third phase was building another practice field that was covered.
“Dr. (Jerry) Gibson (former MISD superintendent) kind of let me run on phase one and we were very fortunate enough to raise the money we did,” Griedl continued. “Then the school board along with Dr. Gibson and the district chipped in the last little bit to get phase one complete. That was all on terms of the Legacy Campaign that we did. At that point the vision was kind of taken by Dr. Gibson and the school board to figure out ways to find funding within our budget so we didn’t necessarily raise outside funds in terms of phases two and three. Those were budgeted items that they found a way to work within our budget. They did a great job of doing that and getting it done in a hurry and doing it really well.”
Griedl added so far, it’s been beneficial to several teams, especially in cold weather.
“It’s been great for our kids,” he offered. “Just having extra space to practice, like this moment right now, we have two soccer teams competing and we’ve got track and field going on, we’ve got baseball and softball, so having not only adequate field space but for lack of a better term – weather-proofed-field space. Having everything turfed and having a covered facility, there’s really no situation where we can’t get practices in. that’s been a situation in the past. Last spring before we went home with the pandemic situation, there was like a 14-day period where our baseball and softball kids couldn’t practice outside of hitting in the cages because it was either raining or the field was just soaked. Now we obviously don’t have that situation and we’re seeing the benefits of it because we’re not missing practice time.”
In the past, large amounts of water made it difficult to play on Marshall High School’s baseball and softball fields and without turf, the Mavericks and Lady Mavericks would likely still be unable to play home games after February’s winter storms.
“After last week’s freeze with all the snow and water that thing dumped, the sun came out and cleared up the snow and our field was ready,” Griedl offered. “There was no having to take the tarp off and dry it off. It was game ready and the same with softball. So having that access to facilities like that is extremely beneficial to our program.”
The basketball gym was given a facelift with a new renovation and that has allowed Marshall High School to host playoff games and Griedl expects the same to be done for baseball and softball.
“We’ve already hosted three UIL playoff games for basketball and we’ll more than likely host a few more,” Griedl said. “As baseball and softball continue to get deeper into the season, outside of hosting our own playoff games, we will absolutely be looking to host UIL games. We already have summer inquiries for select baseball and select softball in terms of field usage and some outside entities in terms of camps and combines that are beginning to contact us. So having facilities that are weather proof, you don’t necessarily have the upkeep in terms of maintenance and what not.”
Marshall’s athletic director said having the high school host playoff games and tournaments will be beneficial to the community of Marshall.
“That’s going benefit our kids but it’s going to benefit the city of Marshall when we’re able to host a select baseball tournament over a weekend,” he said. “That brings in hundreds or low-thousands amount of people who have to stay somewhere, they have to eat somewhere, they have to fill up with gas somewhere. It’s only going to benefit Marshall and that was kind of the selling point. As much as Marshall is kind of its own entity within Marshall, it’s one of the biggest, if not the biggest employer of Marshall. If we can bring people into Marshall ISD facilities, that’s going to benefit the entire community.”
As time goes on, Griedl said they’ll continue to look for ways to improve.
“We’ve got plenty of ideas,” he said. “We won’t ever run out of those. There’s always stuff that can be done. Where we go from here, I know there are some conversations being had but right now we get to fine tune the details of the programs and not only play on great surfaces but produce great teams and programs.”