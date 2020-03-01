For more than two decades, Panola College’s Marshall branch has offered academics, continuing education, community partnerships and more.
“We’re glad to be in Marshall,” said Dr. Kevin Rutherford, professor of biology.
Located inside of Marshall Place, formerly Marshall Mall, the college is currently under renovations, expanding to about 3,000 more square feet to further enhance the college experience for all.
“We’re looking forward to expanding our (biology) lab facility, (new) student lounge, faculty conference room, and updated bathrooms,” said Rutherford. “It’ll provide more capabilities for us to serve Marshall and expand our options.”
The Panola College Marshall campus offers a slate of basic classes, including history, government, English, psychology, math and biology.
“They can really take almost nearly anything here that they could on the main campus (in Carthage), with the exception of some of the science like chemistry,” Laura Wood, director of Harrison and Marion County operations and the Marshall College Center, advised.
Grant-funded studies are also available, including free GED classes and free English as a Second Language courses.
“We partner with different businesses that want their workforce to become more English proficient and do workplace literacy,” said Wood.
The Marshall campus is currently partnering with Happy Nails Salon and Republic Elite. Last year, they offered workplace literacy at Master Woodcraft Cabinetry.
“We bring the education to them,” Wood said of partnerships within the community.
“We really try to meet students where they are, whether it’s to get their GED or to go to college, or to go learn welding,” said Wood, who is also over the adult education and literacy grant program. “Whatever they want to do, we want to help them here and make it a little bit easier for them transportation-wise.”
The Marshall campus attracts students from not only Harrison County, but nearby counties, as well.
“We have students that drive from Carthage and Jefferson that come here and they take classes at all the campuses,” said Jessica Pace, director of institutional advancement.
Of the about 2,700 students registered in the Panola college system, about 700 attend the Marshall site, daily, per semester. Students also take advantage of the online classes that are offered.
“We have four of our full-time faculty that teach here and we have 19 part-time adjunct faculty that teach academic classes,” said Wood. “Program-wide, we have 20 adult education instructors that teach the ESL and GED classes.”
The Panola Marshall campus has also partnered with Shake and Move Fitness in downtown Marshall to offer yoga/Pilates classes not for only students, but community members, too.
“You don’t have to enroll at Panola. You can just sign up as a community member to take those courses,” said Pace.
Wood said the school plans to offer art classes for children for a week, this summer, too.
The Marshall campus is also thrilled to offer truck driving continuing education classes that allow students to obtain their commercial driver’s license or CDL.
“We have a truck driving school,” said Wood, noting it’s located on Cox Road, off U.S. Highway 59. “There’s some money to help with that through the Texas Workforce Commission.”
Scholarships are also available for the school’s certified nurse aide academies. The school has CNA and GED classes offered in Marshall and at a satellite site in Jefferson.
High school students can also get a jumpstart on college through Panola College’s dual credit program.
“They can start very early and it’s a much more affordable price for them to get started while they’re taking classes that will count for high school credit and college credit,” said Wood.
Pace said it’s all about student success.
“Student success is our big focus; and through that, supporting our communities,” said Pace. “So if we helped our students, then they, in turn, help the communities.”
Wood said anything students need, can all be done at the Marshall campus.
“If they need to do anything for admissions, financial aid, pay a bill, they can do all of that here,” said Wood.
Wood said they try to simplify the admissions process as much as possible to help relieve the stress that comes along with college.
“For a lot of our students, they may be first generation students, and so navigating the application and just financial aid is a little stressful,” said Wood. “There’s lots of stuff we’d like to help them with.”
“We try to calm those nerves and show them that it’s really a simple process and we’re here with them every step of the way,” added Pace.
Besides academics, Panola also offers community outreach services such as the “Feed the Need” program, which launched last semester, to assist students necessities.
“We realize that our students have basic needs that are sometimes difficult to meet while they’re going to classes,” said Pace. “So we have this program. It’s called our comfort closet. They have food items; they have basic necessities like feminine hygiene, toothpaste, things like that.”
While the “comfort closet” is housed in Carthage, students at the Marshall branch can fill out a form online to have items delivered there.
“All they have to do is have a student ID, no questions asked, and we will bring over those items they need here in Marshall,” said Pace.
Also this past October, the campus conducted its annual food drive along with a new initiative, called “Sock-tober Fest,” which collected socks and food for those in need.
“Our students donated 166 pair of new socks and over 400 pounds of food, and we donated to ‘Feed the Need’ first on the main campus, and then the rest we took to Mission Marshall,” said Pace.
The administration said they are looking forward to inviting the community to check out more of what Panola College has to offer when the Marshall campus hosts its ribbon cutting for its new remodel at 2:30 p.m., April 2. The remodel is part of the remodeling plans of Marshall Place.
“With that remodel we have a grand ribbon cutting that we’re going to do,” said Pace. “We invite all the community out to come and see our really awesome new space. It’ll have things like a student lounge, so it can really feel more like a campus atmosphere.”