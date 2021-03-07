Texas Early College High School in Marshall, a Panola Charter Schools campus, has grown exponentially throughout the past few years and even the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic could not slow them down.
The high school, which educates eighth grade through 12th grade students, offers a fast track option for those self-motivated students that want to earn college credit, sometimes even their associate degree, by the time they graduate high school.
"I started as principal here in May of 2019," TECHS Principal Bob Garcia said. "We now have 127 students enrolled at this time, up from about 70 when I started."
Garcia said there are several factors that have led to the campus' growth.
"There are a number of things," he said. "The students have the opportunity starting in ninth grade to take college classes through Panola College - which the district pays for - and if they work hard, they have the opportunity to earn an associate degree while earning their high school diploma."
In addition to college courses at Panola College, beginning in the 11th grade, TECHS students can also start taking college level courses at Texas State Technical College in Marshall.
Garcia said the high school courses for TECHS are online so students are able to learn at their own pace, and work on courses from home, which helped tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our high school curriculum is online and our teachers are here to facilitate learning," he said. "With many of the colleges offer online classes so our students are well suited for the challenge. With COVID-19, our curriculum is online so our kids had the option to work remotely . We did have to furnish hotspots to some students and some needed to check out their Chromebooks."
Garcia said the campus is currently seeing about half of the students attend school in person and the other half attend remotely.
"At this time we are running about 52 percent at home and 48 percent here on campus each day," he said.
Garcia said it does take a specific type of student to make the switch to TECHS' style of learning.
"TECHS is strictly business. We don't have extracurricular activities other than computer programming , robotics and a newspaper yearbook group," he said. "The students that do well here are self-motivated and self-directed problem solvers that ask for help when needed and know how to seek answers. They have to be good at time management and must be task oriented. They also must have good attendance and acceptable discipline. It's also important that we have the parental support."
Because TECHS students move at an accelerated pace, the school has shortened school days for high school students.
"If the students are caught up on their classwork, they leave at noon," Garcia said. "If they are not caught up, they stay until 2:45 p.m. for extra help with the teachers."
Because of their growth spurt, the school moved its campus building in 2018 from inside a satellite TSTC Marshall building, into its own facility, a former church building, which is located at 3714 East End Blvd in Marshall.
"The district has blessed us with a beautiful building," Garcia said. "Our classrooms are not quite as big as we need them to be and there are plans to build larger classrooms in order to accept more students. Our numbers have grown to capacity."
In fact, the school has grown in enrollment so much, it currently has about 5 to 6 students, per grade level, on a waiting list.
"We do have a waiting list for each grade," he said. "When our numbers increased, we were allowed to hire a fifth teacher. We were also blessed with a teacher's aide that helps with testing and whatever else is needed."
For those interested in attending TECHS, students need to begin by filling out the application on the TECHS website at www.panolaschools.net.
"If we have room, we will call to set up an interview. If everything works out the students are accepted," Garcia said. "If the grade is full, we will send an email saying that we received the application and will put the student on a waiting list."
Garcia said moving forward, he hopes to see more and more TECHS students graduating high school with their associate degrees.
"This year, 14 of 34 seniors will walk the stage with a high school diploma and an associate degree from Panola College," he said. "We want that number to increase. We would also like for all of our students to be back on campus."
Garcia said they are also going to continue to work to increase classrooms to allow more room for growth.
"We are looking for ways to increase classrooms in order to allow the students on the waiting list to attend," he said. "Our students are awesome and are all unique individuals with their own story to tell as to why they ended up at Texas Early College High School. This is a great place to go to school and a great place to work."