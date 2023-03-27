All is well in the local housing market as home sales remain steady despite climbing prices and limited inventory.
“Over last two and a half years, the local real estate market has been extremely good,” shared Brad Burris, longtime broker/owner of Century 21-A Select Group, located at 215 E. Travis St. in Marshall.
“During the very last part of 2022, it did start slowing down some, and, as we have moved into 2023 it has remained steady,” said Burris. “It is still a good market; it is just not as crazy as it has been over the last few years.”
Burris said during and after the global COVID-19 pandemic, the local area saw the market explode with people wanting to buy property as well as people wanting to move to the Lone Star state from other states.
“We were getting calls from all over the country with people wanting to move to Texas,” said Burris.
According to a January news release from U-Haul, the moving van company, Texas remains the No. 1 growth state for the second consecutive year and fifth time since 2016 with an influx of people moving to the state — mainly from New York, Illinois and California — as more opted to leave the West Coast, Northeast and Midwest geographic areas and migrate to Texas and other southern states, primarily for economic reasons.
“Texas is a great state with a great economy, low taxes and conservative values. Most of those buyers were looking for that,” Burris said of what he experienced locally. “They also wanted out of big cities and were interested in smaller towns as well as lake property and rural land.”
“That caused a buying frenzy that resulted in multiple offers, high prices and a lack of inventory,” said Burris.
“We haven’t seen a big reduction in home values, but I would say they are no longer rising at the rate they were,” he said.
As far as a trend, Burris pointed out that real estate markets go back and forth from a seller’s market (when demand exceeds supply) to a buyer’s market (when supply exceeds demand).
“Due to the lack of inventory, we are still in a seller’s market and prices will remain stable,” said Burris. “Once inventory picks up then we will go into a buyer’s market, which could cause prices to fall some.
“The good thing about Texas and here in Marshall, our market is stable and has been that way for many years,” Burris added. “While there are some fluctuations, there are no major ups and downs.”
Reflecting on the price of homes in 2022, Burris noted the median price for homes in Marshall was $167,450, which was up 11.6 percent from 2021. Active listings were down 8.5 percent to 43 for the year. Closed sales were up one percent to 206 in 2022, with an inventory of 2.4 months compared to 3.1 months in 2021. Burris said the total days on the market for 2022 was 89 days, which was 14 days less than 2021.
“For all of the areas we cover in the greater Longview area, the average median price for 2022 was $238,950,” he indicated.
Burris said, for the past two years, the market has experienced the highest prices he’s ever seen in his 18-year career.
Nevertheless, “we have also had more multiple offers, houses selling above asking price and more out of town buyers than ever before,” he said.
Because the local area has operated in a sellers’ market for several years now, sellers sometimes sweeten the deal to attract potential homebuyers by offering concessions to help reduce the buyer’s overall cost of purchasing the home.
“I am not sure if we are at a record high with concessions, but more often than not deals have some sort of seller concessions,” said Burris. “Offering help with closing costs is a very common practice.”
Additionally, “due to the higher interest rates some sellers have started helping buy down the buyer’s rate, which helps the buyer afford more,” he added. “I haven’t seen much of that here, but I know it is happening in the larger cities such as Dallas and Houston.”
Regarding the impact new construction has had in contributing to the growth of the local housing market, Burris said there has been some new construction sprouting in different areas of Marshall and throughout the county over the last few years.
“Typically, as soon as they are built they are sold,” he said. “There aren’t many under construction now, but there are a few, and that has been enough to keep up with the demand.”
And although inventory of homes is currently low, optimism remains high in the market as a new season begins in 2023.
“From everything that I have seen, and with what I have been reading, I believe 2023 will be steady but it will not be crazy like the last two years,” said Burris. “Mortgage rates and low inventory have hurt us some, but if a property comes on the market that is priced right and in good condition it typically still sells right away.”
“No matter what the economy does, people still have to move and will have to buy or sell at some point,” he added. “Family circumstances, jobs, and some just wanting to move are all reasons why there will always be some activity in the market.”
Even better news is that the local market and economy remains strong, said Burris.
“We have been steady and showing some sort of growth for many years, and I see that trend continuing,” the real estate broker said. “We have many new businesses in Marshall, our downtown has been nearly fully revitalized and there are many new homes being built.”
Reflecting on the overall market, Burris said it’s always a good time to buy real estate.
“Is it a little harder with low inventory and higher interest rates? Yes... but real estate appreciates over time and is still one of the best investments someone can make,” he said. “For some, it is the only investment they have. If you buy now you can refinance later when rates go down and they will go down. In the meantime you are building equity in something that you can always sell later.”