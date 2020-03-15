The wellness industry, or spa sector, is a booming economic giant. In 2017, it generated $93.6 billion in revenue and employed a professional workforce of 2.5 million people. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness industry is worth $4.2 trillion and is rapidly expanding.
In Marshall, when residents want to treat themselves to well deserved rest and relaxation, a plethora of local options is available to them. Here are a few to frequent.
VIP Nails and Salon, located at 110 North East End Blvd, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.- 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. When customers walk in, they are immediately greeted with warm and accommodating smiles as well as numerous spa and nail services.
Owner Cam Bain and her family facilitate a well-oiled machine of a beauty business and customers seem to leave their momentary troubles behind while they rest and rejuvenate.
“They know me,” said seven-year customer and Marshall resident Toni Irvine when asked why she is a client. “It has a wonderful, family-like atmosphere. I love it that they play contemporary Christian music.” Irvine continued, “Summer is an artist!” she emphatically exclaimed, while her nail technician Summer Bain, perfected her skilled craft.
At VIP Nail and Spa, massage, manicures, pedicures, and wax (including microblading), are affordably available. Walk-ins are welcome or call 903-702-5432 to schedule an appointment.
Clarity Laser and Med Spa, located at 3003 Victory Dr. in Marshall, specializes in luxury treatment without the luxury prices. They pride themselves on offering exceptional services to exceed the most demanding standards.
Their services include hair removal (using the latest products and techniques), skin care, including medical skin care services which treat acne, burns, or other cosmetic blemishes. They also offer medical body services, such as massage.
They are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and by appointment only on Saturday. They offer free consultations, Wi-Fi, and are handicap accessible.
Roth Hall Center for Aesthetic Medicine specializes in aesthetic medicine aimed at helping you become your best self. This wellness establishment believes in subtle and natural results that augment one’s own beauty while restoring a youthful appearance and preventing future damage.
Conveniently located at 201 W. Houston St., Suite 108 in Marshall, they offer a wide range of products and services including neuromodulators, injectables, facial treatments, and platelet rich plasma for both rejuvenation and hair restoration. Clients can make an appointment on Squareup.com or by calling 903-702-7993.
The Red Poppy Salon & Day Spa provides a variety of wellness amenities including hair services, men’s services, skin care, waxing, manicure and pedicure services, lashes, body treatments, and massage.
Located at 315 N Alamo Blvd. in Marshall, patrons can unwind in a jovial and serene atmosphere as a dedicated staff puts forth their best effort to bring out their client’s best.
“People come in and leave happy,” said receptionist Laura Perry. “It’s a fun place to work. We have a great team and a great owner. Everyone cares about the clients. They are our number one priority. They leave happy.”
Owner and stylist Janette Schanley grew up in Southern California yet did not really discover her true roots until moving to East Texas.
“I want people to feel as good as they can about themselves,” when asked about what drew her to the beauty and wellness industry. “I want to help make people their most beautiful self.” Schanley continued, “Marshall is a great town, we have awesome clients. There are a lot of supportive, caring people here. There is a real sense of community. I never really felt at home until I came to East Texas. I appreciate the Southern hospitality and kindness that is here.”
A varied assortment of massages is available, including Therapeutic, Swedish or Deep Tissue, Hot Stone, Sports, Reflexology, Pre-natal, Oncology, Pediatric, Chair, Acupressure, and Tibetan Sound Therapy. Upgrade enhancements include Aromatherapy, Warming Freezing, Touch of Hot Stones, and Hand or Foot Scrub.
To schedule an appointment, go to redpoppysalon.com or call 903-938-2500.