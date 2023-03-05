The sky is the limit for high school students who want to get a jumpstart on their collegiate goals and career dreams as local and area colleges offer a luxury of dual credit opportunities to help them succeed.
East Texas Baptist University
Marshall-based ETBU proudly partners with local high schools to offer dual enrollment courses for students that are taught on the high school campus by teachers fully credentialed through the university.
“Currently, our partner schools are Marshall High School, Elysian Fields High School, Waskom High School and Grace Community Christian School in Tyler,” noted Will Edwards, Director of Marketing and Communication.
All classes are taught in-person at the high school campuses. ETBU also provides a unique opportunity for home-school students to take dual enrollment courses right on the campus of ETBU.
In order to be eligible to enroll in dual-enrollment courses at the university, all students must be at least 16 years of age and meet certain GPA and standardized testing criteria.
The dual credit program has been very successful, helping hundreds of students.
“We have seen high school students graduate with as many as 24 college credits from ETBU,” said Edwards. “The program has grown significantly over the past few years, and is now serving more than 250 students each year.”
TSTC Marshall
Texas State Technical College’s dual enrollment program is designed for high school juniors and seniors, but also has as young as freshmen participating, too. Through the program, students can earn both high school and college credit simultaneously.
For the Marshall TSTC campus, students are able to take dual enrollment in the following programs:
- Architectural Civil Drafting
- Architectural Design
- Business Management
- Computer Networking
- Computer Programming
- Digital Media Design
- Health Information
- Process Operations
- Web Design and Development
- Cybersecurity
- Diesel Equipment Technology
- Engineering Graphics and Design
- Industrial Systems
- Precision Machining
- Structural Welding
“Depending on the program, students are able to take classes either at our campus or online,” said Kadie Svrcek, TSTC’s executive director of dual enrollment. “Specifically for Marshall High School, they are looking to offer welding at their high school this coming fall. Again, depending on the program and course, students can earn two to four credits per course they take.”
Svrcek said high schools have to have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the college to be able to participate. Schools that currently have an MOU in the area include: Marshall ISD (Marshall High School and Marshall Early Graduation) Panola Charter Schools (Texas Early College High School), Elysian Fields High School, Longview ISD (Longview High School, Longview Early Graduation) and Spring Hill High School.
“The program is a very successful one for the area,” said Svrcek. “Around 75 percent of students that participate in dual enrollment matriculate to TSTC after they graduate high school to complete one of our credentials.”
Texas Early College High School
State-approved Texas Early College High School, located at 3714 E. End Blvd S., in Marshall, offers an alternative to earn a high school diploma, all while gaining college credits.
According to its website, the benefits of attending the school are:
- Start as early as the 8th grade;
- Earn up to 60 hours of college credit;
- Possibility of earning an Associate of Applied Science Degree;
- Possibility of certification in a skill or trade;
- Can have high paying job by the time you graduate from high school;
- College tuition, books, fees and technical supplies are provided free of charge to ninth through 12th grade students.
Panola College
Panola College’s dual credit program offers an opportunity for eligible high school students in grades ninth through 12th a chance to get a head start on their degree by participating in college courses that will allow them to receive both high school and college credit for the same course.
The college currently partners with nearly 20 schools, including Marshall, Elysian Fields, Carthage, Beckville, Harleton, Jefferson, Tatum and Waskom ISDs.
“We have partnerships with 16 service area ISDs, but we also work with some private schools and homeschool students, as well,” explained Angie Musgrove, Panola’s director of dual enrollment.
“Everything except our closed programs are offered to dual credit students,” explained Musgrove. Closed programs include nursing, for example. “For those closed programs, we help them obtain the appropriate prerequisites to apply for those programs after high school graduation.”
In order to register for the program, students are advised to first consult with their high school counselor about available dual credit/early admission courses and program requirements. Students must then meet appropriate testing requirements for admission, and then apply to Panola College’s program. Additionally, applicants must turn in a signed dual credit/early admission permission form for each semester. The form must be signed by the high school as well as the parent/guardian, giving the student consent to take the courses.
Most dual credit courses are three-hour courses. Panola offers them at an affordable rate. Thanks to an academic discount, the current cost per academic course is $50 per semester credit hour. Online courses require a nominal online fee. And because many of the courses are taught through open educational resources (OER), there are no additional costs for textbooks.
“Courses are offered online, at one or more of the Panola campuses, and for some, on their high school campus,” said Musgrove, noting Panola provides adjunct professors to teach dual credit at high school sites.
Panola’s college campuses are located in Carthage, Marshall and in Center. Musgrove noted that Panola most recently began offering “HYFLEX” courses, giving students the flexibility of moving across all three modalities (face-to-face, synchronous and asynchronous) as needed or desired.
The college also offers numerous professional and technical programs through dual enrollment. Those programs include: welding, medical assisting, EMT, cybersecurity, business and computer information technology.
“We offer patient care tech through Workforce and Continuing Education,” said Musgrove. “We also offer Certified Nurses Assistant.”
“Jefferson High School currently has students completing Patient Care Tech and Medical Assistant as a part of their Health Science Pathway,” she said, noting those students will be prepared to enter the workforce upon graduation. “We have numerous schools with Certified Nurse Aide student enrollment.”
One of the greatest appeals is students have a chance to earn their associate’s degree before even graduating high school. Others also are able to complete core subjects that are accepted at any Texas public school.
Musgrove said Panola maintains a wonderful relationship with high school counselors in their service area to ensure students’ success.
“We work with them to be sure students are tested, advised, registered and offered as many resources as possible to be successful. We have a student enrollment packet that walks students and parents through the enrollment process from start until finish. All three campuses are equipped to help students complete all necessary steps.”
Panola also has a “Dropout Detective” program that monitors students’ progress, and gives an alert if a student is struggling. Tutorials are also offered.
“Panola College offers library assistance, technology assistance and many other student resources to students,” said Musgrove. “One of those resources is a monitoring program for student progress.”
Through the dual enrollment program, students are also afforded free incentives, such as access the college’s library, fitness center, athletic and fine arts events, and parking. Students are also issued a free dual credit school ID.
“I do make sure they can go to either Marshall or Carthage or Center campus to get an ID,” said Musgrove, noting how accessible things are.
Musgrove said Panola is proud of the services and programs offered through dual enrollment. Students can begin taking courses as soon as they’re promoted to the ninth grade.
“It’s pretty awesome. We’re pretty proud of it,” she said of the program. “We run about a little over 1,000 students in dual credit. We’re trying our best to make them successful ,for sure.
“We are here to work with ISDs and their students!” said Musgrove. “If anyone has questions about programs and offerings, we work with them to the best of our abilities.”