Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the Education edition of Progress.
Marshall High School agriculture students have been taking advantage of a brand new facility to focus on more learning opportunities in their respective courses and fields of interests, from FFA to ag mechanics, floral design and more.
Marshall ISD officials, students, community members and the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the new Ag Barn on the campus of Marshall High School in December.
Since then, students have been enjoying the benefit of new facilities, expanded classrooms and equipment.
“We are very, very blessed and excited to have this new agri-science complex,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said previously. “This was begun before I started here in May, so I do want to make sure we recognize all the people who put in the work for this, including our board who approved it and our assistant superintendent Andy Chilcoat and our whole crew with our agricultural department and our maintenance crew.”
The new $1 million ag complex has pens, corrals, two new classrooms and storage which is all covered and protected from the weather.
Marshall ISD Ag Director Jessica Shaddix said previously the district’s FFA program, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2020 and encompasses eighth- through 12th-graders, has grown by leaps and bounds throughout the past nine decades, not only in what it offers to students but in the number of students it serves as well, so the new facilities are much needed.
She said the district’s FFA program is now the 10th largest program in the state.
The new ag barn sits directly behind Marshall High School and replaces the former barn facility off campus on Airport Road. The new facility is more than 8,000 sq. ft. and houses ag student projects for show animals, as well as two classrooms and restrooms.
At the start 2022, Marshall ISD began implementing ideas brought forth from a CTE audit they hosted at their request last fall, which offered suggestions on how to continue to grow the district’s CTE courses and continue to enhance graduates’ career readiness.
As a result of the CTE audit, trustees recently approved two CTE update projects at Marshall High School, which include the construction of a new CTE storage area that will be built onto the campus’ newly opened Ag Barn.
The approximately $95,000 CTE covered storage project will include gated and covered storage for the ag department, welding department and auto repair department. The steel covered storage structure will be added into the existing slab and will include shelving and will be locked.
The second CTE project approved includes updates to the high school’s auto repair shop. The shop will receive three layers of new epoxy coating on the floor, as well as repainting of the ceilings, walls, frames and doors.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat said a moisture test of the existing flooring must be conducted first and, if the moisture content is too high, an additional barrier must be put on the flooring first before the three layers of epoxy. Should the flooring need the additional barrier, the project is expected to cost about $82,000 — but if not needed, the project is estimated at about $68,000.
Casey Slone Construction will serve as the construction manager at risk for both projects, and funding for the updates was included in the district’s already approved 2021-22 fiscal school year budget.
CTE Audit
Marshall ISD trustees last fall heard from a CTE (Career and Technology Education) consultant who reported the district’s programs offer a great selection but are being under utilized by students.
Canyonwood Consulting LLC Managing Partner and CTE consultant Ron Whitson, who was hired by the district to evaluate its CTE programs and facilities, reported to the findings to trustees and Langley at the November school board meeting.
Whitson offered several areas of improvement or matters to address in response to his evaluation of the programs and facilities.
“Some of these are things that can be done in the short term and other things are going to be things you need to look at over the next three to five years. This is something for us to think about,” Whitson said.
Whitson said there were four major topics that were looked at when evaluating the district’s CTE programs: program purpose, needs and workforce connection; courses and career pathways; instruction and learning resources; and facilities and equipment.
Whitson said Marshall ISD offers 15 different programs of study in 11 different career clusters, he said.
“For a school this size, that is a good number and I hope that you see as you look at my report, that a lot of things I’ve said in that report are favorable. You have done a good job on a number of things, but I think it would be impossible for me to put together a report where there are not some recommendations,” he said.
Whitson said the district could look at adding CTE programs in the field of education to address a local industry need for teachers. The district already offers education CTE courses but Whitson said a focus should be made on expanding those courses by providing practicum-based options to allow students to work with teachers throughout the district.
Whitson also said he encourages the district to begin speaking about career pathways to students before eighth and ninth grades, particularly in seventh grade and even in pre-kindergarten through sixth grades.
“After all, what we really want to try to do is provide a stable workforce in this community that will really try to stay in this community and not look for a way out,” he said.
Whitson said the big three areas of CTE for the district are agriculture, health science and business and the district will greatly benefit from the opening of the new Ag Barn facility.
“In summary, you’ve got a great district, a great CTE program and you have great people,” he said.