Chip Arledge, or “The Fat Man” as he’s been known throughout his career, has a long and experienced history in the radio scene.
His career led him to Marshall last year when he and station manager Mark Pizzolato, opened 92.3 The Depot, a new station which derives its name from the rich heritage of the railroad industry in Marshall.
“If you listen to us for an hour, you’ll know what we are about,” Arlegde said. “I’ve been doing this for a while, and I want to make Marshall my last.”
Arledge comes with 47 years of experience in the industry, an industry that he decided to join when he was just 15 years old.
As a highschool basketball player in his home town of Chillicothe, Ohio, Arledge said that he was taken out of the season with an injury. During a school career day event he met with a representative from one of the local stations, who told Arledge to ask one of their sportscasters if they need help, if he were to see one out at a game.
At the very first opportunity, that is exactly what he did; meeting local councilmember and sportscaster with the local radio station Grant McDonald whom he began to work for steadily. Two years later, Arledge got his first full time position as a local radio station as a disc jockey.
“I chose broadcast because I knew I wanted to travel, and as far as a career in broadcasting I really haven’t done as much as you think, I have had 10 jobs in 47 years, when I go somewhere, I tend to stick there for a while,” Arledge said.
Arledge spent his early years in radio in his home town, during which time he was able to organize one of the largest musical events the area has ever seen.
On Dec. 16, 1987, John Mellencamp, a member of the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, played two shows at the OU-C’s Shoemaker Center, completely free of charge, thanks to Arledge.
Back at the time Mellencamp was at the height of his career, with a number of top 10 singles, among other major accomplishments.
Arledge worked since March 1986, advocating through his radio station for the artist to perform in Chillicothe, Ohio. The station challenged the listeners to sign a petition for Mellecamp to play at the local center, offering to pay for the concert if the petition were to succeed.
A petition circulated throughout Ross County with more than 6,000 people signing the petition asking Mellencamp to play a concert in their town. National media organizations, like the USA Today and the Associated Press, picked up on the story and helped get the work out.
Eventually, Arledge was able to present the petition to Mellencamp himself, though he was in the middle of the world tour at the time. After over a year of waiting, and faithful monthly calls by Arledge to his representatives, Mellecamp came to Chillicothe and performed for the community.
“It was the largest, and probably the best, community event I was ever able to organize,” Arledge said.
This is not the only way that Arledge has worked during his career to better the communities he comes to. In fact, his long held nickname “the fat man” is also a tool that he uses to give back.
Arledge said that he picked up the nickname in college, when we started calling himself “the rotund one” which eventually morphed into “the fate man”. At his heaviest, he said that he weighed 423 lbs.
“In 2021 I ran into some health issues, which you are bound to do when you weight that much, so I decided to make a full lifestyle change,” Arledge said.
Through changing his diet and exercising regularly, Arledge was able to lose over 230 lbs, a feat he never believed was possible, until he did it.
“I keep the nickname, even after I lost the weight, because first of all its catchy, and easy to remember,” he said, “But also I get a lot of people asking me when I call myself that, since I am not that fat, and it leaves me the opportunity to share that story with them.”
Arledge said that he hoped that his story of weight loss, and return to a health lifestyle, will inspire others who believe that it is not possible to try to live a better life.
“It’s a way for me to say, hey you can lose weight, look at me I did, and hopefully that will help them out with that,” Arledge said.
Arledge currently serves at the morning radio host, and Director of Commotion and Product Development. He described the new station, 92.3 The Depot, as a completely Texas station, focused on Texas artists.
“Instead of being told what music we have to play, we are catering our music to the demographic here in East Texas. There really is a rich musical history here and that is what we want to focus on,” he said.
Community members can tune into 92.3 any time to catch up on the music, or during the morning shows to hear from Arledge himself.