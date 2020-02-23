Marshall resident Leta Kay has found a way to help her community while using her talents and passions, through creativity, ingenuity and outright fun.
Kay, a Marshall High School graduate, wasted no time after graduating high school to take off to Texas’ big capital city to pursue her dream in advertising and marketing by attending the University of Texas at Austin.
“I went off to UT Austin and then I did exactly what my parents said I wouldn’t do, I left college for a little while and then went back and finished,” Kay said. “Everybody always says, ‘You’ll never go back and finish if you leave but that’s exactly what I did.’”
During her return to her hometown, Kay took a job at the local newspaper’s advertising department, further spurring her desire to pursue her dream in advertising and marketing.
“I love advertising,” Kay said. “The creativity of it — the fun. When you can have fun at a job, well, you just don’t see that too often. When I took a break from college and came back home, I went to work for the Marshall News Messenger and it was there that I really developed an appetite for strong advertising and what it can do.”
Returning to college to earn her degree in fine arts wouldn’t be the first time Kay proved others wrong in her life.
She soon used her degree to pursue her passion by taking a job in the late 1970s at an ad agency in Houston where as newbie on staff, she handled several companies’ accounts, including a small up and coming creamery in nearby Brehnam.
“Blue Bell was just one of the accounts I handled while working at Metzdorf Advertising,” Kay said. “I wasn’t a big ice cream person. I had never even tasted Blue Bell ice cream before so of course, I had to taste it. You can’t sell what you don’t know and advertising is selling. I did like it — it’s very good. I’m a homemade ice cream person so I tried Blue Bell’s homemade vanilla and it did taste like homemade ice cream instead of commercial ice cream.”
Relieved to like the product she now had to sell for the small creamery looking to expand beyond local sales, Kay partnered with associate Bobby Hazeltine to get to work.
“Blue Bell was a tiny company but they had flavors like Fresh Peach and Seasoned Strawberry, and the fruit had never been frozen. If you have something like that, a good product, then you want to draw attention to that,” she said. “They were looking to expand as a company while still holding on to that, ‘little creamery from Brenham,’ feel. We designed billboards and commercials for them with the theme of, ‘ice cream comes to the big city.’”
Kay and Hazeltine’s work led them to create one of the most iconic Texas logos of all time, though she’s never publicly been acknowledged or given the credit.
“I would never take all of the credit for the little girl walking with her milk cow logo,” Kay said. “Bobbie and I both worked on that logo but when you work for an ad agency, you get used to being in the background — it’s the agency that creates the ad and the agency that gets the credit.”
Kay and Hazeltine took their iconic logo of the little girl with her milk cow and added the duo walking over a hill with a Dallas skyline in the background.
“We wanted to show that the little creamery in Brenham was headed to the big city,” Kay said. “They were expanding.”
Kay said she had no idea at the time that Blue Bell would come to keep their design logo of the little girl and her milk cow for decades and publish it on every carton of ice cream they produced, now in more than 14 states.
“You can’t help but have a sense of pride when you see it,” Kay said of the Blue Bell logo. “We worked hard on that.”
Making advertising that stands the test of time was one of Kay’s goals when she was an aspiring ad and marketing student at UT Austin.
“I’m a major Budweiser advertising fan,” Kay said. “Advertising like that paints a picture and makes you feel. That’s advertising at its best.”
After staying with the ad agency for a couple of years, Kay worked for other employers in the Houston area, including oil and gas companies, serving in marketing and advertising, or public relations.
“You can’t be in Houston for any amount of time and not get in a little oil and gas,” she joked.
Due to an illness in the family, Kay soon moved back to East Texas to care for loved ones and that’s when her community service spark truly ignited.
“I came back here and did advertising here and there for some local companies, won some awards and then got into the political realm, eventually working for three politicians in a public relations aspect.
“I’ve never left advertising or marketing. I look at everything I do as an ad. It’s still similar to advertising but instead of selling a product, you’re trying to sell people on a person,” she said. “Advertising works when it’s good advertising.”
First Kay joined up with Texas’ District 1 Congressman Jim Chapman, followed by Texas District 1 Rep. Max Sandlin and Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts John Sharp.
It was here, working for politicians that Kay finally realized what differences could truly be made by her creative advertising ideas and go-getter attitude.
Always having a passion for animals, the environment and educating the younger generations, at this point in her life, Kay decided to start following her other passions and combining them with her advertising skills.
“I worked at Wiley College in public relations and marketing and I also worked at Texas State Technical College in Marshall doing the same,” she said. “It’s all about selling a product to the masses — it all runs together.”
Next, Kay was asked to take on a temporary project that would span just a couple of months, planning a huge but controversial event in East Texas — the grand opening of the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
“This was working for the Department of Interior and it was supposed to just be a temporary job for a couple of months as an event coordinator,” she said. “I ended up working there for three years until they eliminated my position with the sequestration.”
Kay’s time working with politicians came in handy planning the grand opening for the refuge area due to the left over hard feelings of some in the area about its creation. Despite tensions, Kay managed to plan and pull off a grand opening for the history books.
“It was a wonderful day,” she remembered. “We had Caddo Indians there blessing the refuge. We had rockstar Don Henley and despite the contention, we managed to have an event with more than 1,000 people celebrating the moment with grace and dignity. Everything we did that day was symbolic. I wanted it to represent all of the people who had ever worked there before. I think everyone was extremely pleased with the success of the event though there are still things that need to happen there at the refuge — most of it, as it usually is, dependent on the need for more money, both federal and local.”
Due to her involvement with the opening of the refuge, Kay became a board member on the Friends of Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge — the first of many volunteer organizations she would come to serve.
“It’s imperative for people to understand the importance the environment has on the local economy,” she said. “Eco-tourism, environmental tourism — there’s so much potential for that at Caddo Lake.”
Her work with the refuge put her back in contact with an old friend and classmate from UT Austin, Gary Endsley, and after her job ended with the refuge, Kay joined up with the Collins Academy in Jefferson where Endsley serves as the executive director.
“Leta handles all of our marketing with the newspaper media and TV stations, and she serves as our liaison on special projects,” Endsley said.
Kay said she had a shared mission as the Collins Academy — a non-profit organization that partners with area public, private and homeschool students to help teach history, art, culture and environmental issues.
“They’re very environmentally focused,” she said. “Most of the things we do is based on teaching about or preserving the environment from putting paddlefish back in Caddo Lake to planting thousands, literally thousands of trees and flowers at Lake of the Pines and other areas, and trying to get young folks to grow up understanding this our earth and we need to take care of it. Put down the cell phones and iPads and go outside and see the wonder of an observational bee hive the Collins Academy has here on the river, or plant a flower or tree, go walk a trail and see what different types of birds you can see.”
Simultaneously while also working for the Collins Academy to improve the educational experiences of children in East Texas, Kay was able to volunteer for an organization that helped improve the lives of another passion of hers — animals.
“My friends Ed and Amanda Smith asked me to be a part of Friends of Marshall Animals when it formed about five years ago now I believe,” she said. “The goal is to get a new and larger animal shelter facility in Marshall so we can save more pets’ lives.”
FOMA is a nonprofit organization that fosters animals from the Marshall Animal Shelter, sparing them from euthanasia and eventually finding them a permanent home.
“I have had dogs, cats, opossums, rabbits, goats, raccoons, you name it,” she said. “I just have always loved animals. All they do for us is love us and it is our responsibility to take care of them. We really need more fosters and more people donating so we can save as many lives as possible.”
Despite being a very active member and employee in two large area non-profits, Kay still found some time left to serve on the Historical Society’s board which most recently celebrated the grand opening of its Memorial City Hall project in downtown Marshall.
Kay said the drive to serve and step up to help when help is needed is a familial trait she inherited from her parents.
“My mom was a nurse who went to church and believed in helping others,” she said. “She was one of those people that believed, if you were going to talk about it, by God, you could get up and do it. Community service is going to be the thing that makes things better for everyone Keep trying, keep caring, be helpful, be creative and have fun.”