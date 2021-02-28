JEFFERSON — Jefferson's new Mayor Rob Baker has decades of business and city government experience that he is now using to help move the historic bayou city forward out of a pandemic and into 2021.
Baker, who moved to Jefferson in 2017 with his wife and two children, said his family had been visiting the tourist town for more than 32 years and had family living in the city, which inspired them to make the move.
"Over the years I have met many residents and heard of the challenges and needs of the citizens," Baker said Monday. "When we decided to move here in 2017, I told my wife that I would be getting involved to help in any way that I could. My 30 plus years of corporate business leadership, as well as almost nine years helping the City of Southlake's government led me down the path to want to serve the City of Jefferson."
Now Baker plans to use that business and city government background and he leads one of Texas' most historic cities out of a year impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and into a recovery during 2021.
Before even winning the election, Baker set his sights on improving city government transparency for residents.
"Over the summer, prior to our election, I spearheaded the budget cycle to get more visibility into our numbers so the council can make better budget and operational decisions," he said. "The approved 2021 budget was a nice way for me to take over the 'budget helm,' as I was familiar with the details within the numbers, rather than hitting it blindly."
In addition to familiarizing himself with the city budget beforehand, Baker also made street re-pavement a highlight and priority of his campaign.
"To date, I have helped get that on track already with planned expenditures of over $414,000 for street projects in 2021," Baker said.
The resulting feedback from residents so far has been positive for the new mayor.
"The feedback I have received is one of excitement for a new face to be involved in local operations," he said. "Being able to contribute from a business and city government experience combination has proven to be well received by the citizens so far."
Baker said small businesses are the backbone of Jefferson and a successful 2021 city economy will depend on them continuing to find innovative ways to serve customers.
"The business of Jefferson is business. While we lean on tourism to drive a great deal of the local economy, the backbone to support the tourists are the bed and breakfasts, shops, and restaurants throughout town," Baker said. "The business owners have done a phenomenal job battling the challenges of COVID-19 so far. We did see a drop in business due to mandatory closures and capacity limitations, however, we have also seen a good deal of tourism throughout the last year as people from all over the U.S. needed to get out of town, away from the stresses of their big city lives."
Baker said he believes Jefferson will continue to be a destination city for those travelers looking to get out of the house and explore after spending the majority of 2020 closed inside.
"As we move through 2021, we look to get larger visitor numbers back into town, but in a safe manner, as we all continue to operate within lingering COVID-19 restrictions to the best of our ability," he said.
While continuing to focus on safe business practices for residents and visitors, Baker said there is also a push for restoration in the city.
"There is an evolving desire and need to get Jefferson back to it's glory as it was 20 years ago," he said. "We have citizens stepping up to drive clean up projects, renovation ideas, and other improvements."
Baker has his own plan of action to help move the city forward this year.
"I am about to launch a Citizens' Action Committee to put some structure around these ideas and groups that want to help," he said. "There will be more to come on that as we enter the spring."
Baker also wants to take a look at addressing vacant spaces in town.
"On development, as we look around town, there are some vacant storefronts and vacant lots that can be developed to drive services, product offerings, as well as revenue streams for the city if we find the right people or businesses to invest here," he said. "I think that a strategic search for businesses that we need would be a great idea to help fill these vacancies in a structured manner."
Baker is also encouraging residents and visitors that love the historic city of Jefferson to join in the efforts to restore the town.
"Above all else we need public input and involvement," he said. "Whether a citizen agrees or disagrees with an idea, we need people to weigh in and offer solutions. I am a believer in the old saying, 'Don't just bring me problems, but please offer solutions too.' The more we put people together to talk about options, new ideas, and areas that we need to improve on or fix, the better we all are in the end."