Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the Industry edition of Progress.
Prysmian Group, formerly General Cable, is continuing to thrive, recently announcing an expansion project that will not only create new jobs, but make the Harrison County plant continue to be a leading operation globally.
“We have very tenured folks here, great people here. We have great team members. And it’s almost like a local community family of team here, so I’m very excited to see that expanding and continuing to invest capital,” said Prysmian’s new plant director, David Cooper.
“It’s a good story to tell. It’s one that we don’t hear that often,” said Cooper. “We’re actually investing in ourselves and the local community and our people. That’s the exciting part — that.”
Prysmian has been a longtime staple in the community, dating back to 1968, when it started as its forerunner company, Alcoa ACPC.
“Our Marshall facility was built in 1968 and opened in 1969 as Alcoa ACPC, and throughout the years we have had many names: Conductor Products, Reynolds Metals, BICC, General Cable, and now Prysmian Group as of 2018,” Prysmian officials said.
Cooper said the company prides itself on excellence in service.
“That’s where I focus is, is on excellence,” he said. “You have to be that way, these days, to be competitive and find your way into the future.”
And while the company is proud of its longtime plant, which boasts a million square feet, its best quality, however, is the more than 400 employees that continue to work diligently.
“I think the most important asset that the Marshall plant has, it’s not the building and expansion, it’s the people,” said Cooper. “That’s where the focus is and that’s where it needs to be.
“That’s certainly my philosophy and Prysmian’s philosophy, as well,” the plant manager said.
He said Prysmian will continue to focus on employees, making sure that they’re successful, have gainful employment and a great career.
“That’s a wonderful story that you don’t get to tell that often these days,” he said, reflecting on the current climate of the economy globally. “So I’m really excited that we’ve got that investment coming here, locally, because that’s a big deal.”
Prysmian Group is one of the largest manufacturers of electric utility cable, powering the world. According to officials, Prysmian Group’s Harrison County plant is its largest plant in North America and is where the bulk of the region’s renewable energy products are made.
The strong relationship the company has had with the area was a plus when considering expanding the plant.
“Prysmian Group has been a long standing employer in the area for over 50 years,” company officials said. “Our facility in Harrison County is one of Prysmian Group’s largest plants in North America, with over 400 employees, most of whom live in or immediately near Harrison County. “
The Marshall facility produces low voltage insulated, bare aluminum transmission and distribution cables for power utility customers.
Prysmian has plans to expand the facility, increasing production by another 35 percent by spring 2023. The $50 million investment in its Marshall plant will include equipment upgrades and the addition of 75 jobs.
“We are dealing with multiple phases of the expansion with construction currently ongoing,” the company said.
The facility will be well over a million square feet once the project is complete.
“The largest phase of the expansion will be completed by the first half of 2023 while other phases will be completed sooner,” officials said. “The plan is to have the entire project complete by the second half of 2023.”
The official groundbreaking ceremony is set for June 1. The facility has already started the hiring process for the 75 new positions, which will range from machine operators, to logistics and skilled trades. The hiring process is expected to be completed by the fall. Company officials said they are looking forward to continuing to contribute to the economic growth of the area, by providing new opportunities.
“We are excited in expanding our North American operations especially in the Marshall facility,” Prysmian officials said. “At Prysmian, we value our role within the community.
“This investment and expansion will create strong stability to the local economy and provide excellent job opportunities for the local community,” officials said. “Also, this allows our people to work in a growing, engaging team environment while offering competitive wages and benefits which will directly contribute to the economic growth of the local communities we support.”
Cooper said it’s the great teamwork that helps the company continue to be sustainable and thrive.
“It really goes back to people, our team members are some of the best in the business,” he reiterated. “They’re some of the nicest folks you’d ever want to work with. And I think that’s what really makes us special. That’s probably another reason for the investment in this plant and this community because the people are wonderful. They’re hard-working; they’re honest; and they’re fun to be around. It’s great to be on a team with these kinds of folks around. It really makes it a lot more enjoyable.”
As the new plant director who will oversee all of the Marshall operations, Cooper said he’s looking forward to personally being a part of the community.
“I’m excited, too, because I just moved here. My wife and I bought a house and just moved to the community and we have been welcomed with open arms,” he said. “We are so pleased. The hospitality has been overwhelming. It’s been awesome.
“From a personal standpoint, we’re really looking forward to being a part of the community and adding value however we can,” said Cooper.
Prysmian’s North American operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers and six R&D centers.