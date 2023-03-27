Low-skill, redundant behavior jobs are diminishing, as is their pay scale, creating a demand for highly skilled, educated workers.
With their Workforce and Education Alignment Committee, the Marshall Economic Development Corporation is continuing its community pushes to bridge the gap between local educational institutions and companies to address the need for a skilled workforce in Harrison County.
By improving communication between the two institutions, the group hopes to assist local companies and educators in producing talented graduates who can find jobs. In October 2021, the organization was unveiled as WE Align for the first time.
“I think the future of our community depends on how well we can educate and invest in our biggest asset, which is people,” said Rush Harris, Executive Director of Marshall Economic Development Corporation.
The Workforce and Education Alignment Group (WE Align) began as a casual chat between Harris and a few business executives and educators that grew into a more formal initiative. The group discovered that local companies and educators were not being properly engaged. To address these concerns, they began bringing industry experts from retail, construction, manufacturing and law to informal discussions. Marshall ISD was invited, as was East Texas Baptist University, Wiley College, Texas State Technical College and Panola College. The sessions began once a month and covered the requirements of local companies as well as those of schools and universities.
MEDCO is urging all four higher education schools to collaborate with Marshall ISD, either through dual enrollment programs or collaboration with their professional technical education system. High school graduates with technical education, soft skills or an associate’s degree are in great demand right now. A health certification, welding certification, four-year degree or master’s degree may all be obtained in Marshall and lead to well-paying local jobs.
Marshall’s institutions are already participating in high-demand training programs that support the “WE Align” initiative and its purpose. ETBU applied to the Texas Workforce Commission for matching funding through MEDCO. The Economic Development Corporation agreed to take part and contributed $150,000 on the school’s behalf. The state of Texas contributed $150,000, and ETBU is now the recipient of $300,000 for a front-line supervisor training program being built at Synergy Park. Similarly, TSTC applied to the TWC for $150,000 through MEDCO and obtained matching funds, totaling $300,000, for its lineman program, which will purchase two new linemen trucks.
“One of the goals of WE Align is to have an ongoing and growing conversation that includes all involved,” said Harris. “We’re actually trying to turn it into what we are calling the ‘WE Align Council.’ The council will be based on equal part educators and equal part industry representatives from the Marshall area. They would oversee the funds that MEDCO is creating, called the ‘WE Align Workforce Fund.’”
“We are creating that fund now,” Harris said. “The final amount of dollars that we’d be implementing is still not approved entirely, but the idea of the concept is that the MEDCO allocates a certain amount of funds of their regular dollars, (that they get in their budget) and put it in this workforce fund. Then the high school and any of their post-secondary partners or college partners can apply for it.”
The EDC’s objective is to hold a steering committee meeting at the end of March, followed by the group’s formal induction in April. This way, they may begin receiving grant applications as early as this summer.
Together with luncheons, social media posts and other community activities, the organization will launch an annual report and a quarterly newsletter to maintain open contact with the community. Employing a dedicated Business Retention, Expansion and Workforce Director at MEDCO is a critical step in establishing this council.