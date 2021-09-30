Volunteers with the New Town Neighborhood Association came out on Saturday to participate in the first work day for the new house painting program.
The program was announced last week by city staff and organization members, with program organizer Kenneth Moon stating that it was designed to be run by community volunteers, with the support of community businesses.
City councilmembers Vernia Calhoun, Marvin Bonner and Leo Morris all worked as members of the city and the NNA to facilitate and participate in the new program, which is a partnership between the City of Marshall and the NNA.
Moon said that the program will only continue to be successful with the support of local businesses, like Lowes, who donate supplies to the working volunteers.
“This program would not have been possible today without the support of Lowes in Marshall,” Moon said at the programs announcement.
Lowe’s donated paint and lumber supplies that volunteers utilized on Saturday to fix up the exterior of the home of Gwendolyn Neugent Wright.
Wright, who resides on Morton Street, was selected as the first New Town community member for the program.
NNA member Julia Williams said that nine volunteers came out to Wright’s house on Saturday, working together to repair and repaint the home.
Williams said that the next house planned for the project is the home of Brenda Turner, another resident of Morton Street, for Oct. 9.
Community members can keep up with the NNA through the group’s Facebook page at “New Town Neighborhood Association” to learn more or to contact them about volunteering for the new program.
Community members can also keep up with the New Town Neighborhood Association through their monthly meetings, held every second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the George A. Thompson American Legion Post.