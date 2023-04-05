Marshall High School hosted a meeting this Tuesday to keep the public informed regarding the upcoming bond election to fund renovations planned for the school.
Superintendent Richele Langley presented a discussion about the bond to a group gathered at the school for the second of three community informational meetings, with the final meeting planned for April 20 at 5:30 p.m.
“The information we are presenting here is important,” Langley said, “None of the campuses have as many students on them as our high school does, it’s the heart of MISD.”
Langley said that the renovations will directly benefit all 5,000 students enrolled on the MISD campus, and also walked the community through the process which led them to call for the $41.9 million bond initially.
She explained that both a district based long range planning committee, as well as a community led committee, worked with architects, toured the school and others in the East Texas area, and made recommendations to what would best suit the high school for renovations.
Langley stated that many portions of the school, including classroom interiors, the library, common spaces and more have not been renovated since the school was built in the 1980s.
Additionally, she outlined what the school would gain through the planned renovations if the bond were to pass on election day.
Renovations would include a brand new career and technical center, a new auxiliary gym, a upgrades to the music hall, modernization of all core classrooms, the library and media center, and CTE class space and common areas. Additionally, unused space around the school would be repurposed to better serve student needs, with full technology and furniture replacement, as well as better lighting and signage put in place. The bond item even covered the cost of new and upgrades buses for the district.
All of these renovations, if approved, would amount to the $41.9 million bond cost presented on the ballot this May by the school board.
The bond item will have the text “This is a property tax increase” printed above it on the ballot, though Langley emphasized this was not the case.
In fact, she stated that the school’s financial advisor Bryan Grubbs told them that they would be able to bond up to $46 million without increasing property taxes in the area.
“But we have a very conservative board, and we only wanted to bond for the amount we needed, along with our contingency costs for the project,” Langley said.
This is largely due to the school district’s excellent AAA financial rating, and their track record of repaying bills both on and before the time they are due. Langley added that the district’s last bond was in 2015, and that the school board has already refinanced those funds to save the taxpayers around $11 million.
“We are always good stewards of that money, and if this bond passes there won’t be a tax increase because of it,” she said.
After the presentation, community members were led on a guided tour of the high school to see firsthand what type of areas would be affected by the renovations, if the bond were approved.
The last opportunity to participate in one of these open community meetings will be April 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Marshall High School, and is free and open to the public to attend.
Early voting for the May 6 election begins April 24 and runs through May 2, with voting locations available at both Harrison County Elections Office and at Marshall High School auditorium on select days.
Community members can also go to the auditorium to cast their officially ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day May 6.