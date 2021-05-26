The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved, on Tuesday, an order calling for an election on the Nov. 2 ballot for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would impose a sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent in areas outside of the county’s incorporated cities, in order to help fund some needed services.
“This is something that we have been talking about,” County Judge Chad Sims said.
Chapter 387 of the Local Government Code allows for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would enable the county to capture tax revenue from those traveling through the county.
Sims said he along with county commissioners have spoken in public forums across the county on the matter. He encouraged commissioners to continue informing constituents in their respective precincts on the proposition and its potential benefits.
“If they have any input, I’d love to hear from them,” said Sims.
Sims explained before that the creation of the proposed Harrison County Assistance District No.1 will help ease the burden of taxpayers by providing an additional resource to help fund some needed improvements.
He identified the following top three priorities — road and drainage improvements, additional sheriff’s deputies and litter control – as what the funds would be devoted to.
“Harrison County operates predominantly on funding from ad valorem taxes or property taxes. As the cost of goods, services and wages rise, the only current source to add revenue to meet expenses is through an increase to the property tax rate,” Sims explained previously.
“So we’re looking for an alternative way to fund some necessary and needed items in the county and this County Assistance District would allow us to do that,” Sims said as he spoke the Marshall Rotary Club back in March, making his first public presentation on the proposal.
Sims noted that Harrison County boasts six incorporated cities — Marshall, Waskom, Hallsville, Uncertain, Nesbitt and Scottsville. Because the incorporated cities already collect a sales tax inside their city limits, the imposition of a sales tax through a County Assistance District wouldn’t affect those cities.
The sales tax will only apply to businesses that are outside the city limits and are already subject to the 6.25 percent sales tax.
“The implementation of County Assistance District would allow the county to collect up to 2 percent in addition to the 6.25 percent,” Judge Sims explained before.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb made the motion Tuesday to put the option on the Nov. 2 ballot. He agreed that the most important thing about the proposed County Assistant District is the fact that it would give taxpayers some relief.
“I think it’s important that we get it out there that when this passes in November, this actually equates to about four-and-a-half to five cents of actual tax base that it would take of property tax in order to generate these services that we’re wanting to concentrate on,” said Ebarb. “So I think it’s important that everyone understands we’re trying to give more and better services, actually, from this tax money so we don’t have to ask the taxpayer to increase their property taxes.
‘This spreads it out a little bit more equitable,” he added. “So we feel very agreeable that this is an option to address to try to improve some of the areas of services without raising ad valorem tax.
The implementation of a County Assistance District can only be done with voter approval. A county commissioners court must call an election to authorize the creation of the district and the imposition of the sales tax.
Only residents who live in the proposed County Assistance District will be able to vote on the matter.