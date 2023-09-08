Community members are able to offer their input this week for a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to go through Marshall that will establish a new Interstate 369 storm relief route.
The project itself is a $309 million investment, affecting State Loop 390 and U.S. 59 from .7 miles north of U.S. 80 to Interstate 20, and I-20 from .55 miles east of U.S. 59 from Elysian Fields Road.
Construction on the project is not projected to start until 2026, and would include a new controlled access freeway with two 12-foot main lanes in each direction.
The project would also include the construction of one way frontage roads with two 12-foot travel lanes on either side of State Loop 390 and along I-20, as well as on and off ramps throughout the length of State Loop 390.
New bridges are also planned for over Eight Mile Creek and Parker Creek, as well as the addition of underpasses at U.S. 80, Buck Sherrod Road and at I-20.
A double roundabout is also planned at FM 31/Elysian Fields Road, along with reconstruction of the main lanes on Elysian Fields Road and on I-20.
The goal of the project, according to TxDOT officials, it to address congestion and high freight volumes in the populated areas along the route. This would allow for an alternative route for commercial truck usage, and allow more mobility for local residents and travelers along the route.
Five hundred sixth-three acres of new right of way would be required to construct the project, which could potentially displace 25 residences, four commercial buildings and two utility locations, according to TxDOT officials. Early right of way acquisition has begun, and will continue through 2026.
The initial idea for the project came about in 2008 when the Texas Transportation Commission created the I-69 advisory committee and five I-69 segment committees, and the I-69 segment 1 committee recommended the U.S. 59 relief route in Marshall.
Then, in 2014, TxDOT did a study of I-369 in Harrison County/Marshall route, identified a number of potential route options and then hosted a meeting to get general information from the public regarding the project.
Then, in 2018, the department began to develop schematics for the project before bringing them back to the Marshall community this month.
TxDOT held a public meeting at the Marshall Convention Center regarding the project, but also will be hosting an ongoing virtual meeting and public comment forum on the project through Sept. 22.
Community members who are interested in learning more about the project or in making public comments regarding it may do so at www.txdot.gov and searching SL 390/US 59 Relief Route.
TxDOT will then begin work on finaliing the schematic design for the project after the public meetings are closed, with another public hearing for the project planned early 2024.
A final decision regarding the environmental impact of the project is also expected to come through next year, and if everything goes according to plan, construction will begin 2028.