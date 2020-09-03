A proposal to erect a statue of Marshall native, civil rights leader and Wiley College Great Debater, James Farmer Jr., on the historic Harrison County courthouse grounds, was withdrawn from the commissioners court agenda, on Wednesday, for later consideration.
“I did receive a call from Mr. (Jerry) Cargill. He’d like to withdraw that presentation, so that will not be done today,” Judge Sims informed commissioners.
Prior to the withdrawal announcement, only one person, Susan Chamberlain, signed up to speak on the proposal during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Chamberlain has spoken before the commissioners court frequently in the last couple of months, protesting against a petition for the removal and relocation of the downtown Confederate statue, on behalf of the Save our Statue group.
“I just want to come and say that I’ve done a lot of research that covers county historical courthouse and grounds,” Chamberlain said in public comments Wednesday. “It has been placed as a historical monument, as of the federal grant that we received, that nothing can be placed or changed on the courthouse grounds that is not in accordance to the time period and frame as such that this is done,” said Chamberlain.
Cargill, a local businessman who has invested in several downtown renovation projects, initially mentioned the idea a statue of the late Farmer during the court’s Aug. 19 meeting in which the commissioners court listened to several pleas concerning a petition for the removal and relocation of a 1906 Confederate statue, located on the east side of the courthouse lawn.
During the Aug. 19 meeting, Cargill suggested erecting a statue of James Farmer in celebration of the city’s own rich Black history.
“There’s more history that’s happened here that’s never appreciated and I think other than trying to tear down or change history I think we need to accept the fact that Black history is super important to this community,” Cargill said during the meeting.
Cargill said he became aware of Marshall’s illustrious Black history after returning to retire a few years ago and accepting an invitation to sit on the board of Wiley College, which is a historically black institution.
“That’s opened my eyes to things that I didn’t realize was in Marshall’s history,” he said of joining Wiley’s board. “Marshall, Texas has a richer Black history than any city in the state of Texas. Wiley College is a freedmen’s college. It was founded in 1873 by freedmen slaves. There’s more Black history that’s come out of Wiley College than any place probably in the country. And I wasn’t aware of that. Black history in this community is rich, but it’s not celebrated; it’s not appreciated; it’s not known.”
He noted that sit-ins that aimed to integrate local restaurants in the ‘50s and ‘60s, for instance, were led by college students, particularly Wiley.
As an ode to the town’s Black history, Cargill suggested placing a statue of Farmer, who not only founded the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE); but, also at age 14, made history as a member of the now-renowned 1935 Wiley College Great Debaters team, defeating the University of Southern California — the reigning champions at the time — during an age of racial inequality.
“I think we need to recognize that Black history is important. I think we need to consider… whatever we do… I think this (area) needs to have a statue of a Black leader onsite,” Cargill said at the Aug. 19 meeting. “And I think Mr. Farmer, who was the originator and co-founder of CORE, (and) one of top civil rights leader of the United States should be the first person. He was also raised in Marshall, born in Marshall and educated in Marshall. I think we should put his statue on the square.”
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who, on Aug. 19, had made a motion to approve action that would move the request to relocate the Confederate statue forward, but quickly withdrew his motion after it was met with no second, told the News Messenger on Tuesday that he was surprised to see Cargill on the agenda for a presentation to propose a statue since a committee had already been appointed a few years ago, for that particular purpose.
“I believe this is a mistake because a presentation was given in September of 2017,” said Timmins. “During that time it was suggested a committee of Harrison County citizens be formed to determine who all could put things on the grounds.
“We never received a report from any committee, which led me to believe this was a delayed process,” he said.
“I also believe that this is the wrong time to bring this up because of the tensions in our county,” Timmins said, referring to tensions surrounding the proposed removal and relocation of the Confederate statue.
The petition to relocate the Confederate statue in downtown Marshall is not a moot issue yet.
Commissioner Timmins explained after the Aug. 19 meeting that he withdrew his motion that would’ve moved the request forward, so it would not fail and could still be considered on a future agenda.