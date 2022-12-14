The jury trial for former NFL player Kendrick Ladell Starling on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child entered its second day Tuesday with the prosecution calling four witnesses in the state’s case.
Prosecutors Taylor Prior and Madison Hood called the young victim’s mother, a school counselor, a children’s advocacy representative and a nurse with expertise in dealing with sexual assault cases.
Starling, 42, was charged and later indicted in 2021 on the offense involving a victim younger than 14 years old. According to the indictment, Starling allegedly committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against the child victim between June 1, 2017 and Dec. 29, 2020.
The victim’s mother, Jasmine Brooks, said at first her daughter denied being sexually abused and assaulted by Starling, who was Brooks’ ex-husband. Brooks said her daughter was the target of rumors at school concerning what classmates had heard about her.
“Those rumors started affecting her,” Brooks said. But throughout the time the rumors floated around, Brooks said her daughter denied there had been any wrong doing on Starling’s part.
“No momma, this didn’t happen to me,” Brooks said her daughter told here. But in January 2021 Brooks got a call to go to her daughter’s school where the daughter was in an emotional state describing to school officials that there indeed had been sexual contact with Startling over a period of years.
Brooks said her daughter was taken from custody by Texas Child Protective Services workers.
“They were trying to say I knew what was going on,” Brooks told the 12-person jury. Brooks said she had believed her daughter previously but when the daughter came out and told her story about inappropriate behavior with Starling, that she was proud of her.
“I was proud of her for coming forward,” Brooks said. Defense attorney Kyle Dansby questioned the validity of the daughter changing her story on and asked jurors how they were supposed to able to tell when she was telling the truth.
Brooks said while she and Starling were no longer together, they would co-parent with the daughter and a younger son who was Starling’s biological son. She said with work schedules, that arrangement helped out with not needing to hire babysitters or make other arrangements for care of the half siblings.
Detriece Fisher, now an eighth grade counselor at Marshall Junior High School said she was in the room at school when Brooks’ daughter was meeting with school officials working to cool down what she said was a fight between the alleged victim and a friend.
It was in that room when the minor daughter broke down in an emotional roller coaster telling officials that Starling had been having sex with her on multiple occasions at his house and at hotels.
“It was painful just hearing that come out of her mouth,” Fisher said. She estimated the alleged confession went on for an estimated 20 minutes.
“She talk and cry, talk and cry,” Fisher said. School officials then contacted CPS, she said.
Christine Glenn-Moore, program director at Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, was called to the witness stand in Judge Brad Morin’s court late Tuesday morning and described a forensic interview she did with the alleged victim.
That interview was conducted a few days after the outcry at the school from the minor who had alleged Starling sexually assaulted her. Glenn-Moore said it is not unusual for young victims to hold in details of assault being forced upon them.
Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood asked her to explain the tactic referred to as grooming.
“Grooming is something, a tactic that a perpetrator uses that involves the child but it also involves the family unit and the environment,” Glenn-Moore said. “So someone that grooms a child for sexual abuse will often introduce themselves to the family as someone they can trust.”
They also gain a relationship with the family and fills in a gap in the family and creates situations where they may have time alone with the child. Glenn-Moore said the groomer may go out of their way to make the child feel special, but they may also encourage the child to keep a secret between the two of them.
“At times when children are groomed they have this relationship that makes it really difficult to disclose that abuse has occurred,” she said. “Delayed disclosure is common. It’s not uncommon for it to take months, if not years, for disclosure.”
Sometimes that disclosure may not come until the victim reaches adulthood.
Starling’s attorney Dansby objected to Glenn-Moore’s testimony.
“At this point I would object,” Dansby said. “She was not listed as an expert on grooming. I thought she was listed as an expert on CAC issues, and she is not qualified as an expert in grooming. I’m going to object to this line of questioning.”
Morin over ruled the objection and allowed the witness to continue.
“So with child sexual abuse when it comes to grooming there is a certain amount of shame. There is a certain amount of guilt,” Glenn-Moore said. She said the grooming often has long term impact on the child’s life.
“Depending on the child’s age and maturity they may not even realize what has happened is abusive,” she said.
Glenn-Moore said in her interview with the alleged victim in the Starling case lasted much longer than most similar interviews she has some. She said they visited for about three hours as she described being raped by Starling.
Glenn-Moore said the child told her the abuse started when she was about nine years old and progressed over a period of year.
“She was very matter of fact. She was embarrassed and specifically didn’t want people to know how early it started,” she said. Glenn-Moore told the jury the details the child shared, including various acts of sex and that Starling offered her alcohol and drugs.
Glenn-Moore said the child was fearful of telling her mother what was going on at the time. Glenn-Moore said her role was that of a neutral fact-finder and not an investigator.
The prosecution’s final witness of the day was Susan Camazine, a nurse with an extensive background and certifications in dealing with physically examining sexual assault victims. In her nearly three hours on the witness stand, she provided jurors with details of her examination of Starling’s alleged victim.
Camazine said in her opinion, the examination indicated the potential for assault and sexual abuse was present, based on physical evidence on the alleged victim’s private parts.
Testimony in the case is scheduled to continue at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Morin’s courtroom.