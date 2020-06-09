Marshall Against Violence is collaborating with other protest organizers; Meosha Evans and Robyn Coleman, in order to come together and host a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest downtown Marshall today starting at 5 p.m.
MAV president Demetria McFarland said that everyone is welcomed to come out and stand in solidarity with local black residents as we stand in memory of George Floyd as well as other men and women here in Marshall, Tx., Harrison County and abroad, that lost their lives to systemic racism; racist cops and sheriff deputies.
“We are asking participants to please be mindful of the coronavirus/covid19 pandemic and maintain social distance during the protest. We are asking for participants to bring their masks along with their signs, posters and banners,” McFarland said.
McFarland also extended an invitation to the families of those that have lost loved ones to the hands of local law enforcement to stand with the group.
“Ms. Maxine McAfee shared on Friday during the last protest that she supports our efforts due to the loss of her brother, United States Veteran Arther McAfee; who was shot and killed by a Harrison County sheriff deputy on January 20, 2018. There was no charges brought against the sheriff deputy and Ms. McAfee stated that the deputy was actually promoted within the sheriff’s department,” McFarland said. “I feel we all agreed all cops are not bad cops, but law enforcement officials and society in general has to realize that not all black people should be perceived as a threat or as a menace to society. Our black ancestors had just as much a part of building the foundation of this country as any other race.”
She said that MAV and protest organizers will continue to host meetings to address the racial injustice that is seen not only here but nationally.
“To law enforcement officials that have taken the vow/oath to protect and serve, when you put on your uniform and or badge, leave your prejudice and racist feelings at home, don’t bring it to your job, don’t bring it to the streets. We don’t want to continue to lose the lives of our black men and women to systemic racism; we are well past the saying ‘enough is enough’,” McFarland said.
MAV will provide cold bottled water for those in attendance and anyone needing any additional information about the upcoming peaceful protest as well as scheduled meetings, can contact Demetria McFarland at 903-930-8783 cell number or email me at mcfarlandhall_d@yahoo.com.