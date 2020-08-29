Marshall Against Violence and the Conversation are teaming up again this Sunday to host a protest in downtown Marshall at 6 p.m. over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Blake is a 29-year-old Wisconsin man, was shot seven times by a police officer earlier this week, while the officer was trying to detain him.
Blake survived the shooting, though he is still in the hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin and was paralyzed by his injuries.
Demetria McFarland, president of MAV stated that the event is called a “Raise Your Voice for Justice”, and is a way for local community members to show their support for the Blake family, and stand in solidarity with them.
“Jacob Blake and the lives of others who have been affected by systemic racism, do they and their families not deserve justice? It’s sad and very hurtful to know that in 2020, our skin color can be the potential cause of our demise,” McFarland said. “The systemic racism and racial inequality our ancestors faced centuries ago is still affecting us generations later. The scales of justice aren’t equal for black people, when the powers that be refuse to right a wrong, systemic racism and racial equality lives on.”
The group is also organizing a card that protesters can sign, that McFarland said will be mailed to the lawyers of the Blake family to be given to them.
“I feel the justice system in not doing their part to make Black Americans feel as if we are truly a part of this society, this nation. There’s a part in this nation’s pledge of allegiance which goes...’with liberty and justice for all’, it doesn’t seem to apply to black people right now,” McFarland said. “It’s should be, ‘with liberty and justice for some’.”
She said that the issues of systematic racism in this country are not unknown to the people in Marshall, where over 90 percent of the unsolved murder cases are of Black community members.
“The case of my little brother, Anthony ‘Boogie’ Thomas as well as the majority of the unsolved homicides here in Marshall continues to show systemic racism,” McFarland said. “It’s almost as if law enforcement is not willing to put forth the time and effort to find the killers of homicide victims.”
She said these cases, along with the continued display of Confederate monuments and plaques on the courthouse grounds are indications of Marshall and Harrison County’s continued discrimination against people of color living in their communities.
“Here in Marshall, you would think the halls of justice would be a representation for all people, but that’s not the case with confederate markers and statue still standing on the historical courthouse grounds, boasting of a continued racial divide,” she said. “How can black people ever feel that justice will prevail for us? The markers on the west side of the courthouse along with the statue definitely shows how justice is represented here in Marshall.”
Protesters will meet on Sunday on the west side of the Harrison County Courthouse in downtown at 6 p.m.
“We’re still in a society where young black children are fearful of police officers because of what they hear and or see on T.V. regarding the lives of black people being lost to systemic racism. Does our skin color not merit action?” McFarland said.